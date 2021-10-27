Free National Movement leadership race heightened

FNM LEADERSHIP BID – Pictured from left are Member of Parliament for Central GB, Iram Lewis; Member of Parliament for East GB, J. Kwasi Thompson and Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard. Lewis and Thompson have officially announced their bids for the party’s leadership post; however, there is still speculation of whether or not Pintard will join the race. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Preparation for the Free National Movement’s (FNM) one day national convention is underway and the leadership race is taking shape.

The one-day convention is set for November 27 in New Providence.

To date, two names – Iram Lewis, former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; and J. Kwasi Thompson, former Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance – have officially been recorded in the leadership bid.

Following the September 16 snap election called by former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Lewis reclaimed his Central Grand Bahama seat.

Thompson, won the East Grand Bahama constituency, defeating Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) James Rolle-Turner.

While Lewis and Thompson have made their intentions to run for the party’s leadership position clear, there is still speculation regarding former Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resource Michael Pintard’s position as it relates to vying for the post.

Meanwhile, Grand Bahamians shared varying views on the Official Opposition’s leadership bid.

“I believe Mr. Pintard will be a good leader for the party at this time,” said Austin Farrington, a young male of the Marco City Constituency.

Pintard, the FNM incumbent for the Marco City seat, was returned as member of parliament.

“Mr. Pintard showed and proved himself during Hurricane Dorian, and now with us dealing with COVID. He met with people, he helped with materials for rebuilding and restoration after Dorian. He fed people throughout the Freeport, without a care for who they voted for.

“I think he is a man for the people, so I think he will make a good leader. I know Mr. Lewis did some work too, but Mr. Pintard was more visible and you could go to his office anytime and someone would be there to help you,” Farrington said.

“My feeling is that we need a stronger voice and I believe that person is Loretta Butler-Turner,” said Joan Adams.

“Mrs. Butler-Turner is the best fit for the party right now. That is my opinion!” she stated.

Butler-Tuner has not expressed an interest in returning to frontline politics in recent times.

In a statement October 20, Lewis acknowledged the leadership vacancy in coming weeks and officially offered himself for the post.

“Today, we have a new cadre of ‘Freedom Fighters’ who believe in our foundational philosophy. Today, we have many FNMs throughout our beautiful archipelago that yearn for recommitment to the philosophy. They desire for a more inclusive, reengineered, revamped and to be reconnected to our political movement that values all people. The decision of so many FNMs to decide to not vote for us on September 16, in spite of our productivity, sends a clear and powerful message to our organization,” said Lewis.

While it is unknown how many will vie for the leader post, that is the only position some 500 delegates will decide at the convention.

Thompson noted that it was an honor to serve with Dr. Minnis.

“I honor this great leader of our party and recognize his service to our party and to our nation. It is on his shoulders I stand with gratitude. He has decided not to offer himself for election as leader. After prayerful consideration and consultation with my family, I will offer myself as a candidate for leader of the Free National Movement. I ask for God’s blessings and guidance. I pray God’s eternal blessings on our Bahamas,” Thompson said.

Former prime minister, Dr. Minnis, announced the following via statement October 22: “At the end of November, the Free National Movement will hold a one-day convention to elect the Leader of the Party. I will not nominate for the leadership nor will I allow my name to be placed in nomination. I wish those who will contest for the leadership the very best.

"I will continue to serve in the House of Assembly as the Member of Parliament for Killarney. I again thank the constituents of Killarney for their support since 2007 and during the recent general election.

"As a former prime minister and in whatever role is assigned to me, I will support the work of the Official Opposition to advocate on behalf of the Bahamian people and to hold the government accountable.”