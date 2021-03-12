Four in custody for firearms, drugs, ammunition possession

Two males and two females were taken into police custody, after officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Pink Pearl Drive, Fortune Bay.

According to reports, on Wednesday, March 10, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, while armed with a search warrant, proceeded to a residence on Pink Pearl Drive in the Fortune Bay area.

During a search of the premises, officers discovered, inside the home, a quantity of hydroponic marijuana; one extended 9mm magazine; one Glock magazine; one black tech-9 semi-automatic weapon with one magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition and one Smith and Wesson magazine.

Earlier that day, shortly before 3:00 p.m., DEU officers while on routine patrol in the Queens Highway, Deadman’s Reef area observed two male occupants riding a red and white street dirt bike with no license plate attached.

Officers beckoned for the driver to stop, at which point the driver increased speed and the passenger was observed discarding a backpack.

The dirt bike and occupants were able to evade the officers.

However, officers returned to the area where the backpack was tossed. After retrieving and searching the backpack, the officers discovered 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, with a street value of $1,500.00

Investigations continue into both matters.

Meanwhile, officers of the Predator Unit arrested two suspects for possession of edible marijuana.

Reports revealed that on Wednesday (March 10) shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers of the Predator Unit, while on mobile patrol in the area of the East Mall Drive, observed a 2007 Honda Accord with no license plate attached and dark tints.

Officers motioned for the vehicle to stop, and upon questioning the occupants, became suspicious and searched the occupants and vehicle. They discovered “Cannaburst and Runter” brand gummie candy packages.

One of the packages was clearly labelled “Cannabis Infused Gummies.” Both males were arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigation into this matter is continuing.