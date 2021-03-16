Four important financial bills passed in House of Assembly

FINANCIAL BILLS PASSED – Four financial bills introduced by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance were passed in the House of Assembly Monday (March 15) evening, which will bring changes in how public finances and public debt are managed in the country. (BIS PHOTO: YONTALAY BOWE)

Four financial bills were passed in the House of Assembly Monday (March 15) evening, which will bring changes in how public finances and public debt are managed in the country.

The bills included – Public Finance Management Bill 2021, to be referred to as the PFM Bill; the Public Debt Management Bill, 2021 (the PDM Bill); and the Public Procurement Bill, 2020 and the Statistics Bill, 2021.

While tabling the bills Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance, described the documents as a turning point, a defining moment, for public financial management in The Bahamas.

“In the spirit of the landmark Fiscal Responsibility legislation enacted in 2018, the PFM Bill, the PDM Bill and the Public Procurement Bills are poised to usher in far-reaching reforms to how we manage our public finances.

“These, together with the Statistics Bill, are necessary and one could even say long overdue reforms, that will take us further along the continuum of improving and modernizing our governance regime,” said the PM.

Noting that transparency and accountability are not just political “buzzwords” for the governing party, Dr. Minnis said that the passage of these historic pieces of legislation will once again demonstrate that we are prepared to do the things that are necessary to improve governance and to discourage corruption.

Sharing an overview of the bills, the nation’s leader explained that the PFM Bill is designed to address significant weaknesses observed in the Financial Administration and Audit Act, 2010 or FAA Act.

He added that the PFM Bill will shift the government’s approach to the public finances from the present day emphasis on administrative requirements, to one which underscores accountability and responsible management for results or outputs.

“I cannot overemphasize that the major focus of the PFM Bill is to improve transparency and accountability around the management of public finances, and in the governance arrangement for public entities,” said the PM.

He added that the FAA 2010, covers the requirements for tax compliance certificate and their administration, and the engagement and appointment of revenue collectors.

The nation’s leader furthered that the PDM Bill seeks to provide a sound, modern and comprehensive legal framework for promoting greater clarity, discipline, transparency and accountability in public debt management operations in The Bahamas.

“Importantly, the PDM Bill would also establish linkages with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which sets a ceiling on the government’s medium-term debt of 50 percent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).

“A key part of public debt management is being able to set objectives, and then assess performance against these objectives. In keeping with best practices, the bill proposes the creation and outlines the responsibilities of the centralized Debt Management Office (or “DMO”) and the high-level advisory Debt Management Committee (or “DMC), and elaborates the debt management functions and responsibilities of the Financial Secretary and the Minister of Finance.”

According to the PM, there is no shortage of global examples on the destabilizing effects of high debt levels on macroeconomic stability; and of course, maintaining macroeconomic stability is a key policy objective of any government.

“Therefore, it is important that our debt management framework ensures that the borrowing activities across the public-sector spectrum conform with sound debt management principles and that there is an orderly access to debt markets by covered entities.

“As currently reflected in the establishing legislation of most state-owned enterprises, the PDM contemplates that the Minister of Finance will be responsible for approving, in consultation with the Responsible Minister, all borrowings (whether guaranteed or non-guaranteed) of the covered public entities and GBEs.

“Furthermore, all covered entities will be required to undertake appropriate risk assessments of prospective debt transactions,” he noted.

Dr. Minnis said that in keeping with widely accepted principles for public debt management, the PDM Bill will mandate that the government develop and make public a more detailed debt management strategy (or “DMS”) – “to demonstrate that we, as the government, are taking seriously our obligation to ensure the prudent conduct of debt management activities.

“The Bill goes on to establish the minister as the sole borrowing agent for the government; enumerates the purposes for which the minister may borrow and the ability of the Minister, with the consent of lenders, to conduct various debt management activities.

“I should highlight that the distinction provided for in the FAA Act between long and short-term borrowing sources, and the limits for the latter linked to revenue outcomes, are not carried over to the PDM Bill.

“Going forward, the government will have more flexibility in deciding on its sources of budgetary financing, within the overriding constraint of the long-term debt to GDP limit of 50 percent – as stipulated in the FRA and the convergence limits established in the Fiscal Strategy reports, and then as set out in the debt management strategy report and annual borrowing plan,” he said.

The PM noted that the government’s accountability and transparency objectives for the public finances are deeply embedded in the reporting provisions of the PDM Bill.

Speaking to the Procurement Bill, the prime minister said that procurement systems clearly have a significant impact on the efficiency of the use of public funds and, more generally, on public confidence in government and on good governance.

“In the local context, the sheer importance of these activities is evidenced by the Central Government’s $1.4 billion in public procurement spending, which approximates nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP.

“My government is all about establishing an efficient procurement system – attaining the best value for money spent on behalf of Bahamians; ensuring public access to information on government contracts and providing fair opportunities for suppliers to compete for government contracts,” said Dr. Minnis.

He added that once this bill is approved by parliament, it will come into force in the coming months.

“The Public Procurement Bill we have before us today is designed to promote economy and efficiency in the use of public funds, to conduct procurement in a fair and transparent manner and to support an increase in the number of small Bahamian- owned businesses involved in the public procurement space. By design, the bill also seeks to ensure that The Bahamas complies with current and prospective external trade obligations,” he noted.

Rounding out the presentation, Dr. Minnis explained that the government has recognized the need to modernize and strengthen the existing statistical system to meet the increasing demand for data to support informed decision-making and to meet the 2030 agenda and sustainable development goals and other international, and regional requirements.

The old bill was outdated and very lacking, the PM said.

“The Statistics Bill 2021, which was modelled after the CARICOM Model Statistics Bill, seeks to address these shortcomings and align with international best practices for oversight and governance in developing, producing and disseminating official statistics.

“Through the Statistics Bill, the government is seeking to establish a credible institution, with an advisory oversight mechanism, whose mission and functions will guide the strategy for improving the quality, timeliness and coverage of national statistics, which is vital input to policy decision making.

“This new institutional framework is in keeping with the direction taken by many statistical agencies, as a means of promoting professional independence which is critical for ensuring transparency, trust and integrity, in the production of official statistics,” said Dr. Minnis.

“These Bills are designed to shape a sound and credible framework for improved management of The Bahamas’ public finances and statistical system now and into the future – and will therefore encourage confident and informed participation of Bahamians in fiscal management matters,” the prime minister concluded.