FNM female parliamentarians speak out

After public outrage over the $200 fine imposed on the man that was charged and found guilty of indecent assault of a 14-year-old female, Free National Movement (FNM) female parliamentarians a speaking out.

Following is a joint statement from the FNM female representatives in its entirety.

“We, the female parliamentarians of the Free National Movement (FNM), noted with amazement, disbelief and downright outrage the sentence handed down to a man who was found guilty of indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to reports, on Friday, 26th February 2021, Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister sentenced the man to a fine of $200.00 or one month in prison.

The convict paid the fine of $200.00 and is now back on the streets, working as a taxi driver (according to reports). This is amazing considering that he was liable to a term of imprisonment of up to three years under section 5D of the Sexual Offences Act.

We find it appalling that at a time when Bahamians are being fined $500.00 for violating curfew or $250.00 for failing to stop at a traffic sign, an adult male who violates a child could get away with a fine of a mere $200.00.

This sentence was a “slap on the wrist” and most certainly did not reflect the seriousness of the crime committed. Neither did the sentence show that we have a true appreciation for the rights and protection of our women and girls.

Such a fine did nothing to deter this abominable behavior, as these predators would not be deterred by a mere $200.00 fine. It was more likely to embolden them in their actions as they realized that they will suffer very little consequences for their deplorable behavior. It would have led them to believe that the possibility of being found guilty is a risk worth taking in view of the light sentence they are likely to receive.

Also, when such perpetrators are let right back into society, women and girls who are assaulted in this manner, would hesitate to come forward and make a complaint as they are likely to feel that it would make very little difference. This would serve to keep these crimes hidden and therefore unaddressed and allows perpetrators to carry on with sexually assaulting women and minors.

Further, these inadequate sentences for sexual offences may leave citizens feeling that they cannot secure justice through our courts. The risk of that loss of confidence in the judicial system is that they will then feel that they have no choice other than to take matters into their own hands. This could only lead to a complete break of law and order and would bring about chaos.

We were pained to watch the young lady’s father in a recent television interview as he emotionally called for women and girls to be respected and told men not to touch them without their consent.

He questioned how was he, as a father, to protect his daughters when the system had failed them as it did. We observed his struggle to remain composed and within the confines of the law despite his feeling that the justice system had abandoned and disrespected the violation of his minor daughter.

If we as a society are serious about the protection of our women and all minors (and indeed all of our population who are vulnerable to this kind of abuse) then we need to show our commitment to their wellbeing by taking these crimes seriously and imposing sentences that fit the crime(s). We believe that all sentences for sexual offences and domestic violence should include counseling for the perpetrators and the victims. Until the judiciary adopts this two-pronged approach - appropriate custodial sentences and mandatory counseling - these kinds of crimes will continue and no woman or child will be safe from sexual predators.

We salute the bravery of the young girl in reporting this matter. We implore her to seek available counseling services. We salute the police officers for bringing the charge. We salute the prosecution for securing the conviction. However, in this matter the judicial system failed all of them - especially the young lady - and every Bahamian should have been livid! We were pleased when the Attorney General undertook to look into the matter; and, we are satisfied as we understand from others that the matter will in fact be appealed.

Finally, we join the young lady’s father in saying, “If a female, is not the right age to be touched just allow them to grow. To the men in The Bahamas, allow the young girls to grow.”