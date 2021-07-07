Flag raising ceremonies scheduled to begin Independence celebrations

INDEPENDENCE ACTIVITIES ANNOUNCED – The Grand Bahama Independence Committee recently announced a number of activities that will be observed throughout the island, in celebration of the country’s 48th Independence. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In celebration of the nation’s 48th year of Independence, the Grand Bahama Independence Committee (GBIC) announced that a number of events will take place throughout Grand Bahama and Sweeting’s Cay.

The GB salute to the nation this year will be under the theme, “A Celebration of Life, Revive Us Again.”

Grand Bahama Independence Committee Chair Senator Jasmine Turner-Dareus said that when one speaks about revival, it speaks to a refreshing and restoration of energy, strength, the economy and people.

“This year, of course, we are having two sets of activities – our flag raising events, which will be held on July 9 at 9:00 a.m. in West Grand Bahama on the Administrator’s Office grounds; and in Freeport and East Grand Bahama, simultaneously. Both events at 10:00 a.m. at the Harold DeGregory Complex, on the front lawn, and at the Free Town School grounds, respectively.

“We are enforcing social distancing protocols at all of the events. We want to encourage the public, the business community and everyone to hoist your Bahamian flags and wear your Bahamian shirts. Some people like to wear the pins, but I believe that this is a time for us to acknowledge and appreciate where we are as a people and our resiliency to be able to still stand strong, after the many attacks and setbacks that we have had,” said Tuner-Dareus.

“We want you to fly your flags, wear your shirts, put on your Bahamian colors and let us celebrate who we are and how far we have come. We are still standing strong as a people.”

Administrator for East Grand Bahama Christian Palacious said: “Since Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, East Grand Bahama is still recovering from that. This is something that the residents are considering to help to revive the East Grand Bahama District, inclusive of Sweeting’s Cay.

“We have two events planned, the flag raising ceremony which will be a combined event with residents from Sweeting’s Cay.”

She added that on Saturday, July 10, a Recognition and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Sweeting’s Cay.

“The District Council is hosting the event to honor persons who would have assisted them and continue to do so, with the recovery efforts of Sweeting’s Cay. We are appealing to all of the residents of East Grand Bahama and Sweeting’s Cay to join us for these celebrations. We are hoping that transportation will be provided,” said Palacious.

Further information will be provided as it relates to transportation to the Cay.

City of Freeport Administrator Kathy Smith also encouraged all Grand Bahamians to participate in the events scheduled to celebrate the country’s milestone.

“Like my colleague Administrator Palacious and Senator Turner-Dareus indicated, there are two events that will be held in the City of Freeport, the flag raising ceremony and the church service, which will be held on July 11. We want to encourage Grand Bahamians to please come out and support these events, specifically wearing your Bahamian colors and to show patriotism for the 48th Annual Independence celebrations.”

Assistant Administrator for West Grand Bahama Armenthia Newman, elaborated on the area’s events.

“Mr. Kemp (Administrator, West Grand Bahama District) and I have a slew of activities planned that day for the residents of the area. We have a lot of cultural activities that we will join in, with the other residents at the same time as the flag raising ceremony. We encourage all residents to come out, wearing your Bahamian colors and be in the spirit of celebration of the 48th year of our Independence celebrations.”

Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance Senator J. Kwasi Thompson endorsed the GBIC calendar of events what le encouraging “one and all to unite as Bahamians to celebrate the country’s milestone.”

“Independence celebrations are always very important. Independence is a time when we can unify; it is a time when we should promote unity. It is a time when we should promote pride in our country, but it is also a time especially now when we should promote our brotherhood and promote looking after our brothers and being our brother’s keepers.

“We want to thank Senator Turner-Dareus and all of the administrarors, all of the Independence Committee team members for putting together these events. They obviously are a scaled down version of what we are used to, however, given the fact that we are still in the midst of COIVD-19, we want to do our best to adhere to the health protocols. We have scaled down significantly the events, nevertheless, we encourage all Bahamians and residents to join in for the festivities,” said Thompson.

“Friday July 9 is National Pride Day and we are encouraging all Grand Bahamians, to do as we normally do, to wear our national colors, with pride. We encourage you all to do so and to come out to the church service, which again is an Ecumenical church service and so we encourage persons from all denominations to come out on Sunday July 11 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Community at Heart Tabernacle on Coral Road.

“This is a special time; it is a time when we can all put aside all of those differences and recognize that there is more that unites us than divides us. This is really a special time when we can call upon all of those things that unite us; call upon those things that give us national pride;

and call upon those things that give us national strength. It is a time to also recognize those things that make us Bahamian. We are inviting everyone to participate in these special celebrations,” concluded Thompson.