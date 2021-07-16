Female juveniles in hospital, custody

STABBING INVESTIGATIONS – Grand Bahama police are investigating a stabbing incident what his left two juvenile females wounded and one juvenile female in police custody.

Two female juveniles were rushed to hospital, while a third under-aged female was taken into police custody early Friday (July 16) morning.

Police information revealed that the young females were at a local business establishment in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, when officers had to be called to the scene, shortly after 12:00 midnight.

On arrival, the officers met two juvenile females suffering from stab wounds about the body.

Initial enquiries revealed that the wounded females were in the company of an adult male, when they were attacked and stabbed about the body by a group of females.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel were dispatched to the scene and transported the victims to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

One of the females was treated for her injuries and released.

However, the second female remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Additionally, police confirmed that a juvenile female is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation in this matter.