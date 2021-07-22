Female, 25, charged with Killing in Course of Dangerous Driving

Twenty-five-year-old Andrenique Smith was charged Monday (July 19) morning with Killing in the Course of Dangerous Driving.

Smith was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in court #1.

She was represented by Attorney Carlson Shurland.

Smith pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of $7,000 with one surety. She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court.

The case was adjourned until December 7 and 14 for trial.

Smith’s court appearance stemmed from the traffic death of the late Shavonna Roberts, who was employed with the Road Traffic Department.

Roberts’ death back on Monday, June 7, was recorded as Grand Bahama’s first traffic fatality for 2021.

According to reports, Roberts was the driver of a white Daishatsu Mira, with two passengers, who were later identified as her children, when the accident occurred.

While the young passengers were transported to hospital for medical treatment following the collision, Roberts succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Supt. Jeremy Henfield, Officer-in-Charge of the Traffic Division of the RBPF on Grand Bahama provided information following the tragedy.

“Sometime around 5:40 p.m. on today’s date (June 7), the police received a phone call about a crash that occurred on Windermere and Manchester Drives, in the Barberry Beach area, involving two vehicles.

“When the police arrived on scene, initial investigations led us to two vehicles. Both were positioned to have been traveling in the opposite direction and we had what appeared to be a head-on collision. As a result of that, we had the one female occupant, the driver of one of those vehicles who was injured and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

“Right now, we are in the initial stages of this investigation, but we can most certainly tell you that speed would have played a factor in this accident,” Supt. Henfield said.