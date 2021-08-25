Falcons’ Boys Club thrives on funding partnerships

BACK-TO-SCHOOL ASSISTANCE – Members of the Falcons’ Boys Club were recipients of back-to-school assistance again this year, thanks to the continued commitment of Pat’s Uniform and Fashions and Playtime Sports to the organization. Pictured at left is Club Director Darrin Rolle. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

For nearly two decades the Falcons’ Boys Club (FBC) has partnered with local businesses to distribute back-to-school uniforms, tennis and other needed supplies to members of the club.

For the past several years, despite the economic challenges, businesses continued to partner with the club to assist.

This year, Pat’s Uniforms and Fashions and Playtime Sports, and a new partner, Sweet Treats and Party Rentals assisted with school uniforms for a number of the boys.

According to Club Director Darrin Rolle, businesses throughout the community continue to partner with the club to make the annual back-to-school initiative a reality.

“Today, we are so thankful to be here for our 18th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway. This afternoon, we are here at Pat’s Uniform and I want to say thank you to the Sweeting family. We also would like to say thank you to Sweet Treats and Party Rentals for sponsoring five young men this afternoon with back-to-school supplies.

“The Falcons’ Boys Club is very grateful that in all of the economic challenges that we face, these companies are able to step up to help these young men ... that takes a lot. We know that the Sweetings would have had the death of Mrs. Pat (Sweeting), who the company is named after,” Rolle said.

It was 18 years ago when the late Mrs. Sweeting began the company's commitment of sponsoring the young members.

Rolle expressed the club’s gratitude for her dedication.

“Today, indicative of all that is going on, Pat’s Uniform has again stepped up to the plate and I am sure that these young boys and their parents are very thankful for their support; with all of the economic challenges that they are facing, to get this support from Pat’s Uniform.”

As for Playtime’s Sport, Rolle was equally thankful. “This is another wonderful day in the lives of the young men who have been a part of the Falcons’ Boys Club. For the past 20 years Playtime Sports, Mr. Bethel (proprietor) and his family, have donated to the young men that are going back to school.

“This is indicative of his heart, even though we know Mr. Bethel passed away this year. The Falcons’ Boys Club would like to say thank you to his family for being able to support what we do in the community, not just here with back-to-school items, but whatever it is that we do throughout the entire year.”

Four young men received certificates to purchase tennis footwear for the new school year.

“I am thankful to Mr. Ghassan Haddad (General Manager) and his team. I am just so grateful that the Falcons’ Boys Club can assist these four young men and their parents who are accompanying them.”

Representatives for each of the establishments expressed delight in continuing the longstanding legacies their proprietors.

Pat’s Uniform Manager Desire Sands said, “Pat’s Uniform would like to say thank you to the community for their continued support, so that we can continue to give back. This is just one of our ways to give back to the community.

“On behalf of Pat’s Uniform and the late Mrs. Patricia Sweeting, we want to say thank you and we will continue to give back to the future of our country and so, we will continue to focus on our students.”

Playtime Sports’ representative Gigi Curtis noted the company is pleased to continue the commitment started by the late Mr. Bethel.

“We are so excited today to continue this with our General Manager Ghassan Haddad, who has agreed to go on with this program. We are pleased to help the young boys in our community and I hope that this donation will go a long way to assisting them for back to school.”

Falcons’ Boys Club Assistant Director Lionel Morley noted the significance of the entities continuing to invest in the youth.

“This initiative, as the director stated, has been ongoing for quite some time. Even in the absence of the proprietor, Ivan Bethel in his death, the giveaway still continues. It speaks to their commitment to helping these young persons, in terms of their overall development,” said Morley.

Parents – Glendricka Dale and Anishka Burrows-Dean – expressed appreciation for the donations.

“I am very grateful for the uniforms and the help because it is much needed. On behalf of all of the parents, I know that we are all grateful and appreciate it,” said Dale, mother of Christian Cooper.

“It is a great pleasure to receive this donation from the Falcons’ Boys Club and Playtime Sports. I would like to thank them both for sponsoring the boys with back-to-school tennis footwear at this time. On behalf of all of the parents we are very appreciative of it. Thank you,” Burrows-Dean said.

Another business, Independent Maritime Services, earlier this year donated electronic tablets to the club.