Falcons’ Boys Club continues give back to students’ project

EMRHS STUDENTS BENEFIT – Four students of Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS) were recipients of vouchers to assist with school uniforms and supplies, courtesy of the Falcons’ Boys Club and its partners. Pictured at center is Pastor Darrin Rolle with the students, EMRHS Principal Chester Cooper (left) and partners. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Pastor Darrin Rolle of the Falcons’ Boys Club continues to partner with business owners within the community of Grand Bahama, on behalf of the organization to assist students with back to school supplies.

On Thursday (September 23), Rolle along with the Alumni of Eight Mile Rock High School Class of 1986 did just that, by distributing school uniforms to four students of the learning institution.

The donation, however, would also not have been possible without the assistance of the Falcons’ Boys Club longstanding partner, Pat’s Uniforms and Fashions and another business entity, called "Hair to Please."

“It is a privilege, again, for us to solicit individuals and companies throughout the Grand Bahama, to contribute towards young men and young ladies going back to school.

“When Ms. Doris Wright, the proprietor of Hair to Please, heard about the initiative she automatically committed, as she normally does, to helping young people. For many years she has been doing initiatives on her own, but we are just so thankful that her company and the various employees decided to partner with the Falcons’ Boys Club, Eight Mile Rock High School and the Class of 1986.

“And so, on behalf of Hair to Please, the graduating class and also to Pat’s Uniform, we are so thankful that we are to be able to present to Chester Cooper (Principal, Eight Mile Rock High), the students and their parents, certificates for them to be able to get all of their school uniforms that are necessary to them to return to high school,” said Rolle.

Cooper also expressed his appreciation to the person involved in making the donation a reality.

“I would first of all like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Pastor Darrin Rolle, the Class of 1986, Hair to Please and Pat’s Uniforms for their partnership in this kind gesture.

“The students who we selected are persons that really do need assistance with uniforms. The pandemic has affected many homes and so persons who normally would work, cannot right now; no fault of their own. And so, these donations will really go a long way in assisting them in getting prepared for school. Again, I say a big thank you and we are truly appreciative of this kind gesture.”

Recipient Destiny Missick said she was appreciative of the kind donation.

“I would like to thank all of the persons who helped with the school uniforms,” said the eighth grader at EMRHS.

Jaziah Davis, another recipient added: “I would like to say thank you to the persons who are helping. It is an honor to receive this.”

Davis is also an eighth grader at the school.

Vernel Woodside commented: “It is an honor to receive this certificate. I would like to thank everyone for it.”

Woodside is in the ninth grade at Eight Mile Rock High School.

Liselle Davis, Parent of Jaziah Davis expressed her thanks on behalf of the parents.

“This donation means a lot to us. Right now, it is very slow on Grand Bahama and there are a lot of single parents who do not have jobs. I truly do appreciate this from the bottom of my heart. I wish that one day my son and I can do the same thing for another family. On behalf of the parents here today, we truly do appreciate this,” said Davis.