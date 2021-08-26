Expanded voting days advocated

Pictured are TFN General Manager/Managing Editor Fred Sturrup; Candid Security Chief Executive Officer Cleveland Duncombe and businessman Tony Miller.

GB POLITICAL OUTLOOK

COMMENTARY BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

The snap election call, made Thursday, August 19, by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is causing complications. There are ongoing complaints from citizens; new eligible voters, who did not register in time; and the ones who needed to re-register because of moving to a different constituency.

Then, there are those who are now seeking to apply for advanced voting, and have to wait in lines, although it must be pointed out that this process can be done online. Also, there are the difficulties facing the Parliamentary Department. Volunteers are not coming forward as in past election cycles. Within the system, those who are normally seconded to work the polls make up a decreased number, it is understood, because of the fear some have of being associated with the amount of people who will come out to vote, during the advanced and general polls.

There is a building interest in the prime minister going through whatever procedure is necessary, to expand the general voting to at least two days. Such a situation would put many at ease. The voting could be done over two or three days via a lettering system. There would then be less anxiety among the members of the public, wanting to vote for their particular candidates, or party of choice.

Accordingly, those working the polls would feel less at risk.

This call for expanded voting days is legitimate and it is downright sensible.

Two noted businessmen have emphasized what other residents are now advocating.

Candid Security Chief Executive Officer Cleveland Duncombe, said the timing of the prime minister’s decision is problematic.

“He should have thought about our present circumstances. This is COVID-19 Pandemic time. We are experiencing another surge, the biggest we’ve had since the start of the pandemic. The lines you will have on election day should concern all of us. How are you going to ensure social distancing with so many people wanting to come out and vote before the polls close at 6? This is a lot of pressure on the voters, and those who are working the polls.

“I just don’t think this snap election thing was well thought out. Let's say that elections had to come at some point. Let’s say that. But, try to function whereby the very least risk is faced by the people. No, I don’t think he thought this one through properly,” said Dumcombe.

Tony Miller, who represents the holdings of the late Sir Albert Miller, expressed the interest in having a comfortable environment in which to vote.

“Look, this social-distancing is very important. This has to be a priority for us going forward. This COVID-19 problem is going to be with us for a long time, and presently, we are experiencing the biggest surge ever in this country.

‘I don’t want to be congested and feeling at a high risk by being around too many people when I vote. I don’t want that. I certainly think the voting should be stretched out, over another day, or even two, to make it more accommodating and comfortable for all,” said Miller.

Given the normal situation during voting, social distancing at six feet apart, will create lengthy lines from the polling divisions, onto roadways, in many instances. It’s a complex situation indeed.

However, the PM has made the call.

Hopefully, he will address the challenges that are looming.