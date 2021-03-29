EQUINOR recommits to Grand Bahama

COMMITTED – Pictured from left to right are Charles O’Brien, Legal Manager; Arlete Thompson, Maintenance, Modification & Environmental Leader; Hilde Østerhus, Asset Manager; Kevin Stuart, Country Manager; Carl Bethel, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Romauld Ferriera, Minister of the Environment and Housing; Cecilia Strachan, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Attorney-General; David Cates, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Housing. (BIS PHOTO)

The corporate leadership of EQUINOR SOUTH RIDING POINT in The Bahamas paid a courtesy call upon the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Carl Bethel, and Minister of the Environment and Housing, Romauld Ferriera, at the Office of the Attorney-General, March 18, 2021.

The team from EQUINOR presented a video overview of the impact of Hurricane Dorian’s sustained winds of more than 200 miles per hour, over the period of two days in September 2019, upon the Oil Storage and Transshipment facilities, and surrounding forestry in the area of South Riding Point.

Since that calamitous time, with the investment of more than $200 Million Dollars and the training and employment of 250 Grand Bahama residents to conduct environmental clean-up and remediation at the facility, and also in the surrounding forestry land, over the past year, there has been almost complete rehabilitation of such land and forestry.

The team from EQUINOR fully committed to the repair and upgrade of the facility, with plans to re-construct fuel storage tanks in full compliance with Bahamian environmental laws and regulations, and with the capacity of withstanding sustained hurricane winds in excess of 200 miles per hour. During the re- construction phase it is estimated that between 150 and 300 workers will be engaged in the works of re-construction.