EMRHS principal urges parents to ensure children go virtual

PRINCIPAL’S PLEA – Eight Mile Rock High School Principal Chester Cooper is urging parents and guardians to ensure that their children, particularly those in Grands 10 to 12 log onto the online learning platform for their classes. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

While traditional face-to-face learning has been halted in the public school system due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Education Technical and Vocational Training continues to make instructional learning paramount through virtual platforms.

However, Principal of Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS) Chester Cooper noted that there is a challenge, in that students not logging onto the platforms consistently.

Therefore, Cooper is appealing to parents and guardians, alike, to ensure that their children are attending their classes virtually.

Overall, though, virtual learning at EMRHS is progressing, he said.

“The students are adapting. This was not in our plans, but we had to adjust. Education still has to continue.

“We understand that the pandemic is nothing to play with. It has taken many lives and the ministry made a choice for us to teach virtually. We are online, all classes are set up, and our teachers are teaching. Again, a lot of our kids are at a disadvantage, because many homes are lacking Internet connectivity or devices.

“We can assist with devices and so far, as of September 23, we would have lent out about 314 tablets to our kids, to assist with their online learning. And so, most of our students are on the online platform, but we definitely appeal to parents to ensure that their children are logging in on time,” stated the principal.

Copper explained that limited students who are logging on is one of the challenges at the moment.

“Classes run from homerooms at 8:45 a.m. until 3:00 in the afternoon. And so, they (students) must be disciplined to log on, because our teachers are there promptly at 8:45 a.m. and on that platform until 3:15 p.m.

“We would have given out the passwords, class schedules and everything. The only thing that we need them to do is attend the classes, because the teachers are there and they are teaching. The challenge is ensuring that they are logging in and remaining online for the classes.”

He reiterated his appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their wards attend the classes.

“Please ensure that they are logging on. Please be reminded that attendance and punctuality are some of the criteria for graduation. Those students, especially in Grades 10 through 12, must be logging into homerooms and all of their classes.

“The requirement is 90 percent (attendance) for graduation. If they are not logging on, that is really going to affect their graduation. And so, it is really important to get the content. National exams are next year. We cannot use the fact that we are virtual, as an excuse for failure and so again, our kids have to go on; take advantage of the classes being offered and make the best of it,” said Cooper.