EMR High School fund-raiser benefits families

Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS) Principal Chester Cooper (left) partnered with spokespersons for the Alumni Class of 2002 and 2003 by hosting a $1.00 Dress Up Day fund-raiser. Proceeds raised were used to help two families namely, Anastashia Cooper and John Saunders, who lost their home to a tragic fire and the late Alphanique Hall, who died after a short battle with breast cancer. Both Cooper and Hall have children attending EMRHS and this was just a small way the school body sought to give back. Additionally, the principal and his colleagues presented Cooper and Saunders with a grocery gift certificate at Sawyer’s Fresh Market. The families were grateful for the donation and outpouring of love and both Principal Cooper and the Almuni spokespersons were happy to galvanize support to assist. Pictured from left to right are EMRHS Principal Cooper; spokesperson Shantel McPhee (Class of 2003), John Saunders; spokesperson Sharell Lockhart (Class of 2002) and Anastashia Cooper.

