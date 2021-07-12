EGB community gives thanks during 48th Independence Flag Raising Ceremony

GIVING THANKS – The Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest (third left) joined residents in giving thanks to God, during their Flag Raising ceremony, for all He has brought the through in the past two years, experiencing the deadly Hurricane Dorian and now the worldwide pandemic, COVID-29. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

At the Freetown Public Park grounds, the community of East Grand Bahama hosted its 48th Independence Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday, as two others were held simultaneously in Freeport and West Grand Bahama, under this year’s theme, ‘A celebration of life: Revive Us Again.’

With the community of East Grand Bahama enduring significant loss during Hurricane Dorian, the theme was fitting for the residents, with are trying to rebuild their lives.

Acting Chief Councilor for East Grand Bahama R. Evelyn Roberts welcomed those in attendance.

"It is with profound honor and privilege I welcome you to our 48th Independence celebrations in East Grand Bahama. It is indeed a proud moment as we celebrate this joyous occasion and give God thanks, especially after such a devastating experience over two years. It gives me comfort, knowing that we are resilient people and we shall rise again."

Administrator for East Grand Bahama Christian Palacious noted that July 10, 1973 ushered in a breath of fresh air across the length and breadth of the isles of The Bahamas.

"Some 40 years later, we mark the bearing of a resilient, robust, tenacious country and people. Throughout the history of a nation many events will live in infamy. Undoubtedly, the disastrous nature of Hurricane Dorian and the widespread impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic are two events forever etched in the minds of Bahamians. Noteworthy, the timing between these catastrophes placed a significant burden, not only on the Government of The Bahamas, but also on the Bahamian people.

“Therefore, it is no surprise that in our 48th year of independence, we find ourselves captured with a spirit of gratitude and thankfulness. ‘Celebration of life; Revive us again’ is such a fitting and profound theme when we consider the events the residents of East Grand Bahama have suffered during the last two years," said Palacious.

She noted that in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, many people were skeptical of the recovery of East Grand Bahama.

"However, with the spirit of resilience, determination and an unshakable faith in the Almighty God, you East Grand Bahama, have proven to the world that you are truly overcomers, even while battling a worldwide pandemic.”

Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest, who served as the keynote speaker said this celebration is one of Thanksgiving.

"Thanks, thanks ... that is the reason that we are all here today, with a grateful and thankful heart for all that God has not only given and provided for us, but also all of the struggles and trials that He has put us through. He has made us stronger, more unified and more determined. And so, we say, thanks.

"This year's Independence celebration under the theme, ‘Revive Us Again' was designed in recognition for the significant struggles and challenges we have faced as a nation since Independence, but more particularly since Hurricane Dorian and the global pandemic COVID-19.

"It reminds us that our salvation and help comes from above and calls us to reach out, giving thanks and mercy to make our plea for divine assistance to help us in our revival," said Turnquest.

He added that the past 48 years have been a difficult and trying time, particularly after Hurricane Dorian.

Turnquest noted that while many have lost loved ones due to the dreaded pandemic, it has also been a year of love, compassion and sharing of the indomitable Bahamian spirit.

"It is that same spirit that makes us a meek and special people. We have inherited a strong and unbroken spirit, lifted by faith, family and a culture, envied by people around the world. We have made strides in every facet of endeavor and Bahamians are making tremendous contributions locally and internationally.

"Our stability as a nation, despite our minor political and social differences, is admired and respected. It has led us together moving forward and upward. We remember and pray for our brothers and sisters in Haiti, at this time, who have suffered yet another setback with the assassination of their president just a few days ago, setting off another round of uncertainty in that impoverished nation.

"Brother and sisters, we must remind ourselves to be thankful because for the grace of God, there go we. We must remember to be thankful for what we have achieved; grateful for our founding fathers and mothers whose sacrifices have allowed us to achieve the level of success and institutional development that we have seen today. We must see it as our duty, to continue to work hard, with commitment to each other, to build upon the blocks they and others who followed them have laid.

"We have so much to be proud of as we look toward this 49th year, I want to encourage all of us to continue to be a people of faith and of hope. No matter our current circumstances, God is with us and with Him we are blessed, protected and we will be a prosperous people again. He will revive us and place us once again in our rightful place, Grand Bahama proud; Grand Bahama strong," concluded Turnquest.