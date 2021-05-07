East Grand Bahama to benefit from renewable energy project

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for Grand Bahama

The Bahamas Government is moving forward on its commitment to renewable energy sources.

So, said Minister of State for Finance and Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, at the 2021 Business Outlook Virtual Conference.

In terms of the government’s pledge, Thompson revealed major developments that are presently underway in East Grand Bahama, the constituency he is seeking to represent in the upcoming general elections on a governing Free National Movement (FNM) ticket.

“Today, I am pleased to announce a significant project set for East End Grand Bahama that is part of the Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas Inter-American Development Bank Loan Program, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance.

“Under this project, we will be engaged in numerous capital works throughout various parts of East Grand Bahama, to provide improved and more resilient renewable energy infrastructure,” he noted.

Thompson added that the project in East Grand Bahama will include an investment of $4.9 million to install micro grids across communities in East Grand Bahama.

“Micro grids will allow this area to be powered by renewable energy while running independently from the main power grid. Solar-powered energy will be used to reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels while simultaneously minimizing the impact on our environment. The isolation feature will become particularly useful in the event of future natural disasters as the micro grids can separate themselves from areas experiencing complications meaning power can still be provided to those in unaffected areas,” he explained.

He added that the installation of the micro grids will commence later this year and continue into 2022.

“I am advised that Phase One begins in September, starting with Sweeting’s Cay and McLean’s Town, and it will also facilitate power distribution to neighboring cays and Pelican Point. November will see Phase Two coming on stream with installations occurring in Free Town and in High Rock, which will also provide power to Rocky Creek.

“In East Grand Bahama, the government has already begun its Solar Street Lighting Project. Solar lights will be installed on poles to provide much-needed lighting for residents of McLean’s Town, Sweetings Cay, Pelican Point, High Rock, Freetown and Water Cay. The work is estimated to be completed within two months. Some eight to ten persons will be directly employed on the project. Additional work will be provided through sub-contractors. It is anticipated that this system will be a model for every Bahamian community,” said Thompson.

In terms of the Government Clinic in McLean’s Town, Thompson added that the facility is now utilizing solar panels which were designed and installed to augment the power supply and reduce electricity costs.