East End male, 45, charged with two counts of killing, dangerous driving

CHARGED WITH KILLING IN THE COURSE OF DANGEROUS DRIVING – Walking with the assistance of a cane, 45-year-old Harry Bevans, left, was charged with two counts of killing in the course of dangerous driving. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Forty-five-year-old Harry Bevans, walking with the assistance of a cane, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1 to answer to two counts of killing in the course of dangerous driving.

Bevans’ charges stemmed from a traffic fatality, which claimed the life of 11-year-old Sarah Rolle, days before Christmas, back in December 2020.

The accused, who had no legal representation, was read the charges before him.

Smith informed the defendant of his first charge.

“Particulars are that you on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at about 4:30 p.m. in Freeport, Grand Bahama, drove a GMC Yukon with license plate number GA9147 along Grand Bahama Highway in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Sarah Bevans.”

Given the choice to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court or Supreme Court, Bevans opted to proceed in the Magistrate’s Court.

He subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Further, Bevans was also charged in connection with the traffic fatality death of 27-year-old Stanford George Glinton.

Particulars are that on the same date, place and time, he allegedly drove in such a manner which also caused the death of Glinton, who was a passenger in the vehicle Bevans was driving.

He again opted to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution had no objection to bail.

As a result, Bevans was granted bail in the amount of $4,000.00 for each count with one surety for each count. He is scheduled to return to court on August 3, for trial.

Young Rolle was ejected from the vehicle in which she was a passenger, with other family members, heading to McLean’s Town for a fishing trip.

She died at the scene.

Glinton survived the tragic accident but remained in serious condition.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident some three months later, on March 27, 2021.

At the time of the incident, based on preliminary investigations, officers of the Traffic Division concluded that speed was a contributing factor.