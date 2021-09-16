Early voting in West GB moves smoothly

WEST GB EARLY VOTING – Residents in West Grand Bahama kept polling stations officials busy Thursday (September 16) morning, as they turned out very early to cast their ballots. Free National Movement (FNM) incumbent Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe voted early as well, and then visited polling stations before flying to Bimini. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Polling stations in West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituencies were busy early Thursday (September 16) morning, as voters queued up to cast their ballots.

Polling divisions 4A, 4B, 5, were at the Holmes Rock Primary School; polling stations #6, 7, 13 were at Martin Town Primary School; numbers 13, 14,12 were at Eight Mile Rock High School and at the West End Primary School were polls #1, 2 and 3.

The remaining polls were in Bimini – #9, 10, 11A and 11B.

First time voter, an 18-year-old female who did not want to give her name, told The Freeport News that she was excited to cast her ballot.

She voted at Eight Mile Rock High School.

“It was a good feeling to have my voice heard through this process,” she added.

As for voting in the world-wide crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was impressed. “They followed all the protocols. It was a smooth and safe process.”

She was not alone in her commendation of the process.

“They are allowing 20 persons in the gate and the line is moving fairly quickly,” added John Dean.

“I was out last week with my senior mother, who voted in the advance poll. That process was kind of disorganized, but today it appears a little better.”

Free National Movement (FNM) incumbent Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe voted early Thursday, as well. She visited several polling stations prior to jetting off to Bimini sometime around 9:00 a.m.

Sporting her “inked” thumbs, Parker-Edgecombe greeted workers and voters.

Meanwhile, a small number of Coalition of Independents (COI) supporters were observed congregating under their tent. Stefan Hall is the COI’s candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

He voted in the advance poll.

At the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) tent, supporters gathered in large numbers.

While at the time of this daily’s visit PLP candidate, Obie Wilchcombe, was not on site.

Further west at Holmes Rock Primary School, residents – some dressed in their party colours – lined the streets in front of the school.

“I am ready to mark my ‘X,’” said a female voter dressed in her Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) T-shirt. “This is a ‘New Day!’”

At the Free National Movement (FNM) tent, supporters spoke with agents and were encouraged to follow the instructions of the officials inside.