Dr. Strachan appointed Campus President of UB-North

DR. IAN STRACHAN, Campus President University of The Bahamas-North

University of The Bahamas recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ian Strachan as the first Campus President of University of The Bahamas-North (UB-North) in Grand Bahama.

In this role, Dr. Strachan will provide leadership and successful implementation of all aspects of strategic planning; and the strategic objectives governing UB–North. He will also oversee the financial management, including control of the budget and allocation of resources; and hold full and final authority to approve UB-North’s budgetary expenditure, and hire personnel, in accordance with the Board of Trustees approved University Budget.

The Campus President will supervise administrative staff in the areas of academic affairs, student services, financial services and physical plant at UB-North.

In November 2016, when the College of The Bahamas transitioned to University of The Bahamas, President, Dr. Rodney D. Smith, indicated in his inaugural address, the need for the Northern Bahamas Campus of UB to transition towards more autonomous operations to survive and thrive. That transition has been ongoing since 2015 and has involved the appointment of a Dean of Faculty, Dean of Students, and a Vice President. One of the goals of the UB-North Strategic Plan 2019-2024 is to “Increase Campus Autonomy and Operational Efficiency.”

Objective 2.1 indicates that the University will “appoint a chief executive who has final authority for the strategic direction of UB-North and who reports directly to the Board of Trustees.”

This reporting will be done through a Board Committee dedicated to working with the Campus President. However, the Campus President will report, administratively, to the System President and will work collaboratively with appropriate System Vice Presidents. In systems of higher education consisting of several campuses within a central governance/administrative structure, campuses which exceed the definition of a satellite location, evolve to meet the needs of the surrounding communities they serve.

The coordination and mobilization necessary to effectively rebuild the UB-North campus, devastated by Hurricane Dorian, and sustain its growth and development necessitate that the head of that campus be given greater authority over budgetary matters and have stronger and more seamless lines of communication to the Board of Trustees. As UB-North enters a rebuilding phase, there will also be an intensification of fundraising efforts and the elevation of the office will raise the profile and build donor confidence.

Dr. Strachan will drive the process of developing UB-North as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) campus, focused on sustainable innovation. Additional detailed governance and operating processes are still being fine-tuned and are forthcoming.

Dr. Strachan, an alumnus of UB, held the post of Vice President of University of The Bahamas-North from 2017-2021. He previously served as Vice President of Advancement from 2013-2015 and Acting Executive Vice President in 2014. He has worked at the University for 23 years and also served as Chair of the School of English. He is a recognized scholar, novelist, poet, playwright and public intellectual.