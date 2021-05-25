Dr. Dahl-Regis pleased with GB, urges residents to get vaccinated

DR. MERCELINE DAHL-REGIS, Chair National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee

To date, 1,123 residents in Grand Bahama have taken their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

So, reported Chair National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, Special Health Adviser to the Prime Minister, on Sunday past.

As of Friday, May 21 a total of 50,242 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Bahamians and residents on New Providence, Grand Bahama and throughout the Family Islands, revealed Dr. Dahl-Regis in a recent press conference.

“The total number of doses include 44,226 first doses and 6,016 second doses. Four thousand eight-hundred and ninety-three second doses have been administered in New Providence, and 1,123 second doses in Grand Bahama. We are pleased with the islands whose residents have come out in large numbers to receive the vaccine.

“In particular, the residents of Grand Bahama should be congratulated. The data show that the vaccine campaign there is working. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama is decreasing. To date hospitalizations are at a low level and there are no ICU admissions,” said Dr. Dahl-Regis.

She noted that the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been ongoing for nine weeks.

The campaign began in mid-March with a distribution plan by priority groups.

The groups, she added included healthcare workers, persons 60 years of age and older and members of the uniformed branches.

“The uptake among the 60 and above age group was strong. We see here that at the beginning of the campaign, the citizens and residents vaccinated were predominantly over the age of 60, at 52 percent. However, in the past week, 76 percent of those receiving the first dose of the vaccine were between the ages of 18 and 50.

“It is noteworthy that the uptake appears to be increasing in the 18-50 age group. This is expected to continue in the coming weeks. We take note of the data of the uptake among specific professional groups so far. We wish to encourage all who are eligible to take the vaccine,” she stated.

As of Saturday, May 22 a total of 11,552 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in The Bahamas.

“More young people are becoming seriously ill. More young people are being hospitalized and are dying from the virus.

“Protect yourselves. Protect your loved ones and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are making progress, but we are still in the pandemic. The pandemic is not over,” Dr. Dahl-Regis said.