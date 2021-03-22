Dr. Bartlett pledges strong focus on vaccine program

STRONG FOCUS – The AstraZeneca vaccination in Grand Bahama for all residents, begins with registration, which will be web-based, said Chairman of Grand Bahama’s COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Frank Bartlett, Sunday (March 21), when the rollout program began in Grand Bahama. Dr. Bartlett took the shot on Sunday. (BIS PHOTO: LISA DAVIS)

The AstraZeneca vaccination in Grand Bahama for all residents, begins with registration, which will be web-based, explained Chairman of Grand Bahama’s COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Frank Bartlett.

The rollout of the highly anticipated vaccine began Sunday, March 21 – at the Susan J. Wallace Center, where healthcare workers and government officials were the first on the island to receive the jab.

Prior to the first vaccination being administered Bartlett revealed: “This is our center and the process begins with registration. Registration will be web based. Over the next few days the goal is to vaccinate our health care workers. What we would have done was to identify those persons both in the public and private sector, who are willing to take the vaccine."

The template involves getting to the most residents in the quickest possible time frame.

“The single most important thing that we need to keep in mind is that we need to vaccinate the maximum number of persons in the minimum amount of time. We would have had vaccines that came into the country. The ones that we have on island now, we would like to administer within the next five days.

“Here on Grand Bahama, we have gathered and engaged our partners in the private sector; we have engaged a few groupings and we have a listing of those persons. The goal is that on any single day, at this center, we have full capacity or close to full capacity. If we notice that on a particular day that the numbers are not what we were expecting and persons are not where they should be, then we have a listing with their contact numbers. We have persons who will call them to ensure that they come in to get vaccinated.

“When you register, you will receive a number in electronic format. When you access the service or come to this center to be vaccinated, at the doors you will be greeted by a security representative who will take your temperature,” he noted.

Once the individual’s temperature is taken and is in normal range, Bartlett said that he or she will be directed to another station to check in.

“One thing that we want to do is verify that ‘John Doe’ is ‘John Doe.’ One of the requirements for the registration platform, we are asking that you use your National Insurance Card as your identifying ID. You will be asked to bring that ID along with you.

“We have two stations here. Once your temperature has been taken and you have been verified, you will then be called by the triage nurse on duty, in the triage center. Their responsibility is to go over some of the questions you would have been asked during your registration process, to ensure that what you have disclosed during registration are the same. They want to verify that nothing on that registration has changed.”

He said that if there are changes, at that point, a decision will be made on whether or not one is eligible for the vaccine at that time.

“It is very important for the health team to identify whether or not persons have any allergies and what type of allergy, as well as severe reactions to medication.

“If you do have any, hopefully, you would have received some form of documentation from your physician, whomever it was, who told you that you are allergic, or may have a severe reaction to vaccines. It would be very helpful for you to bring that information to us so that we can identify those persons,” Dr. Bartlett advised.

Continuing he said the following: “Once you pass the triage section and we find out that you have nothing that will prevent you from receiving the vaccine, you will be sent to a vaccination room. We have two vaccination stations, one to the left and with two vaccination sites; the other to the right has four vaccination sites. Persons who have challenges or any issues with allergies or any other issues will be given a (hand) band, which will let us know that we need to sit down and have a conversation, ask more questions and spend more time with them,” he informed.

Prior to the injection, Bartlett noted that persons will receive anticipatory guidance, which is when the professionals will advise persons of what's expected, in terms of possible side effects.

“A bit of redness at the injection site,” Bartlett noted is a side effect of the vaccine. “Soreness for one to two days is also expected.

“Headaches and pains in the AstraZeneca vaccine occurred in about 50 percent of the population; those are the most common side effects that you would find.

“An important thing to remember is that most of the side effects that you may get from the vaccine occur normally within the first three to four days.

“You can become infected, because it takes two to three weeks for the vaccine to kick in; understand that you can still get COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated today. The vaccination does not cause the infection,” added Bartlett.

He expressed that if persons experience COVID-19 symptoms following the three to four days after being vaccinated, and in some instances up to six days thereafter, they should seek medical advice sooner rather than later.

“Do not wait until you are short of breath and cannot get out of bed. That is very important,” he stressed.

“Once you receive the vaccination you will be asked to go into the observation area. The observation area is to monitor vaccinated persons for a period of 15-minutes, to ensure that they are not experiencing any adverse side effects from the vaccine.”

Once the patient appears to have no signs of adverse side effects, they may leave the center.

As for the second dose of the vaccine, it is usually recommended to have it administered between six to 12 weeks of the first injection; however, Bartlett informed that it is hoped that persons here will receive their second dose 10 weeks following the first, providing the vaccine is readily available at that time.

“Based on the supply and demand challenges that we have globally, that date may change because again, that is out of our control, in the health care community in all countries when it comes to delivering the vaccine you may have delays and we may have to push that date back,” he shared.

He noted that AstraZeneca has informed that even if persons receive the second dose after 12 weeks, persons will still receive a significant immune response to the infection, from the vaccine.

“As it relates to our follow up, we have a number and again that information will be provided at the center, as far as the final touches are being finalized. The National Hotline number is 511.”

Additionally, he noted that a series of Public Service Announcements will be disclosed as relative to Grand Bahama.

Not revealing a specific number, Bartlett revealed that at present, half of the intended number of doses that are presently available for Grand Bahama are now on the island.