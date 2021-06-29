DPMR aims to strengthen related policy, legislation

PAKESIA PARKER-EDGECOMBE, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction

Strengthening policy and legislation surrounding disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction is the focus of her ministry, contends Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe.

The minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, in recent remarks noted that the ministry continues to make strides.

“As my ministry moves forward in strengthening policy and legislation surrounding disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction, we do so recognizing that we too have a role to play.

“There must be stronger working systems and shelters, an increase in capacity and better communication. There must be put in place legislation that protects each and every one of you, as many of you would have also lost during the storm, while helping the government of the day and helping others. It is only right,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

She added that the government is focused on putting in place safety measures for all Bahamians.

“The mandatory evacuation orders have since come into effect. Our country remains an active member of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). We are insured, as a nation, in the event of a disaster. The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) continues to solidify its mandate of preparing and managing disasters. The newly formed Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) is progressing in its recovery and reconstruction efforts.”

Parker-Edgecombe said that the formation of the new ministry signifies how serious this administration is about putting in place a program that is specifically designed to address disaster risk management and mitigation.

“We are the only ones in the region, thus far, to do so. We are a coastal nation and amidst climate change, we recognize the need for focused attention in this sector. It is a proactive approach, rather than a reaction.

“As you all are aware, hurricanes have been the main disasters in our country and while that is the case, we just position ourselves to fight any disaster that comes our way,” said the minister.