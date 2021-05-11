Digital transformation continues to be high on government agenda

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for Finance, Grand Bahama

Two years ago, this month – May 14, 2019 – GIBC Digital, the company, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, touted as being the spark to the island becoming the ‘Technology Hub’ of the region, closed its doors in Grand Bahama.

Cognizant of the closure, the commitment message to digitally transforming the country continued, as the central administration emphasized its objective to transform various government entities, affording persons the ease of doing business and providing a digital platform to apply for, pay and receive pertinent government documentations, regardless of which government agency they may be in need of accessing.

On Monday (May 10), to mark the government’s landslide 2017 General Election win, Thompson, again, boasted the launch of My Gateway online portal, the country’s first centralized online public services platform.

During an online press conference, Thompson noted that the ease of doing business is at the foundation of the government’s digital transformation

“One of the things that the government saw fit, even before we started this, was to improve our ranking with respect to the ease of doing business. As a result of wanting to improve the ranking, we initiated talks with the IDB (Inter Development Bank) and the whole question of digital transformation then would have been born, in order for us to achieve that goal.

“One of the ways, in terms of making things easier for people and making government services easier, is to be able to streamline those processes and digitize those processes. That is really what is at the heart of what it is that we are doing. Time is important for people, and the more that we are able to save time for our citizens, the more we make it easier for people to do business, and the cheaper we make it for people to do business, just from a practical standpoint (is vital),” Thompson said.

He called the service, special.

“What makes this unique, is the platform that it is built on which is an interoperable platform, where we have different agencies speaking to each other, in one forum. Now, you only need to have one login, using your NIB. Once you have logged in, you no longer have to provide another document, in order for you to access another service, even though that service is in a different government department.

“That is what makes this service unique. Once you have logged in you can then apply for a service in Road Traffic; you can apply for a service at the Registrar General’s office; you can apply for a service from the police. Again, its about making things convenient. I do not use this term lightly but genuinely, the government will then be working for you, as opposed to you working for the government. That is the beauty of what we are trying to achieve and why we believe that it is going to help us when it comes to the ease of doing business,” he added.

As it stands at present, persons will only be able to make payments for services only debit or credit cards.

However, Thompson noted that it is anticipated that digital currency, the Sand Dollar will soon be another option for persons to utilize.

“Moving forward and what the team is actually working on right now is to be able to incorporate the Sand Dollar into the www.mygateway.gov.bs platform.

“Again, the government’s vision is for us to be able to accept the Sand Dollar, as a payment mechanism for government services, and then, also at some point to be able to payout, in Sand Dollar. As you know, the Sand Dollar is a huge accomplishment by the Central Bank, in terms of their digital currency. Moving forward, we do anticipate that My Gateway will be able to use the Sand Dollar as a payment mechanism,” he said.

As of today –Tuesday, May 11 – the My Gateway platform was expected to offer Road Traffic Services which includes applying for a replacement Driver’s License, and Learner’s Permit. Other services that will be offered tomorrow include applications for Deeds and Documents, Deed search, post office box applications and renewals, Housing service lot application, Notary Public license applications and renewals.

Thompson further stated that “we then have existing services which are driver’s license renewal, birth, marriage and death certificate application, police record certificate and renewal of gun (firearm) license.

“We hope to, by the end of this year, use 40 of these services, using the My Gateway platform. This is a five-year project, for us to be able to achieve the 200 government services. Every six to eight weeks, we will be adding new services online as well,” Thompson concluded.

He encouraged all to sign up for the digital services provided by visiting www.mygateway.gov.bs to take advantage of the digital services now being offered by the Government of The Bahamas.