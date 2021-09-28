Darville calls for adjustment at NHI to inclusion of catastrophic health care

NHI ADJUSTMENTS NEEDED – Adjustments to NHI to include primary health care is vital, said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville (left). He made this statement after the government came to the aid of a young man, who suffered serious injury in an industrial accident and had to be airlifted to New Providence for further treatment. Dr. Darville is pictured with Grand Bahama Health Services Administrator, Sharon Williams (right), during a tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

While the National Health Insurance (NHI) platform presently addresses concerns relating to primary healthcare, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville expressed that the time has now come to include catastrophic health care to the portfolio as well.

The minister’s statement on Sunday, September 27, was as a result of a Grand Bahamian male, Cameron Pennington, who needed emergency surgery in the capital, which is presently only offered through a private facility.

“During the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) campaign and running up to the general elections, we articulated our plan on the way forward for National Health Insurance (NHI) from primary care to catastrophic care.

“One of the things we have said was that during this term in office, we will move to implement the catastrophic component of NHI. For many people who understand NHI, when we launched it in our last term in office, we launched the primary health care component.

“That has been going extremely well and many people throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas can access primary health care through the NHI Primary Healthcare component. With a case like the case we are dealing with now, this is a typical example of why it is absolutely necessary,” Dr. Darville explained.

“We have a family that has a loved one who had a very serious accident. This is beyond primary care and we have a young man, who has sustained multiple injuries as a result of an industrial accident and needs to leave the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) to go to a private tertiary healthcare facility.

“The resources are not available to the family to do so. And so, the time has come for us to be able to manage cases like this better and take that excessive burden off of the family and put it in the hands of a component that can provide this health care delivery system to the family.”

The minister noted that catastrophic care is absolutely necessary because emergency room physicians, surgeons as well as medical professionals confront this on a daily basis.

“We provide a limited amount of services in the public health care system. And so, we must be able to do a better job to give those who are in dire need of these emergency services an opportunity to access them, even though they may not have the resources to do it. We believe that NHI is the avenue and the mechanism to be able to do it.

“So, here it is, in my fifth or sixth day in office, I am confronted with a situation that clearly defines the fact that the catastrophic component of NHI is essential. We cannot and we will not allow our people who need emergency medical services to actually try to do cookouts and so forth. We have to find a better way to provide these essential services in order to improve the outcomes and to be able to give common people who do not have the resources, the opportunity for the essential healthcare services that they need,” said Dr. Darville.

The family made a plea on social media, asking for support from the community to assist with the medical expense.

“Here it is, we have an emergency situation and even though people may respond, the time frame does not allow it to happen and we need to act now, to stabilize the patient and for him to have the necessary surgical services that are not available here in Grand Bahama.

“The Government of The Bahamas has stepped in on behalf of this family, to address the financial needs of the family, to have this necessary procedure done. We have worked out the logistics associated with it and we are activating those protocols in order for it to happen.

“It is out of the ordinary because the policy is clear. Moving patients from the public health care system to the private health care system is not the responsibility of the government, but in this particular case, it is an emergency case and we need to move immediately to assist tis family in order for them and for the young man to have the access to the services that he requires at this time,” concluded the minister.

The family was grateful to the government for stepping up to assist their loved one in this emergency.

Brother of the injured young man, Raymond Pennington, spoke on behalf of his family.

Pennington thanked all in attendance for their assistance, thus far, on behalf of his brother and extended family.

“I just want to thank Dr. Darville and the hospital administration for stepping in and on a job well done, including the GBHS for assisting us and helping to save my brother’s life. Dr. Humes has been very helpful along with the hospital administrative team; keeping us informed with what is going on. This is a very serious time for me and my family. It was something that was unexpected, but it can happen to anyone’s family.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone and all of those who donated and came to our aid. Please continue to pray for us, because he is still going through a lot right now,” said the concerned sibling.

Cameron, 24, was described by his brother as a very energetic young man, who believes he can do anything.

“I was not there personally, but he was working with my other little brother at a new company that just started out about one month ago. My little brother hired all of the guys in that area, kept them working, rather than them going out there and doing things that they should not be doing. My little brother just felt good working with them. He taught him about the company, how to operate a dump truck, operate a loader and other things. At that point (accident) he was putting air in a loader tire.”

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. on Friday (September 24) afternoon.