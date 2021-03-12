D’Aguilar admits challenges to Grand Lucayan purchase

Pictured are Minister of Tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, left, and Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, right. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Despite tremendous setbacks regarding the sale of the Grand Lucayan property, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said Wednesday (March 10), that both he and Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson remain fully committed to see the sale through to fruition.

“Mr. Speaker, there is no doubt that this project has taken many twists and turns, but I want the people of Grand Bahama to know that myself and the Minister of State for Grand Bahama, James Kwasi Thompson, have spent countless hours trying to bring this project to a conclusion.

“Mr. Speaker, as you can imagine, it has been difficult to get the deal done. Back in March 2020, we had a deal, signed and sealed! And, then the pandemic struck which significantly impacted the lead investors in that project, Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group. Both of those companies are significantly involved in the cruise business and, and as we all know, they have been at a dead stop since March of last year.

“Mr. Speaker, trying to sell a hotel, which was first impacted by one hurricane, then impacted by another hurricane in the middle of a pandemic, is to no easy task,” admitted the tourism minister.

Nevertheless, D’Aguilar said, it appears as though the conclusion of the sale is in sight.

“While the journey has been long, and at times, very painful, I think we are nearing the end of the journey. The terms have been essentially agreed and, having the sale of the hotel tied to Royal Caribbean and ITM, first striking a deal with Hutchison Ports, has made this transaction that much more complex. But, I think, all of the ducks have been lined up and we are nearing completion. I remain hopeful!

“I have noted, with interest, the opposition’s continued opposition to this project. I remind the people of Grand Bahama that the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) did not wish for us to buy this hotel. They wanted it to sit and, I guess, go the way of that other hotel, which sits abandoned and an eyesore in the Downtown Freeport area.

“But we said, ‘no way.’ No matter the cost, and it has been costly, we were going to do what we could to save that hotel. And that is exactly what we intend to do. We owe that to the people of Grand Bahama,” concluded the minister.

A little over a year ago, March 2, 2020, a purchase and sales agreement was signed between the Government of The Bahamas and Holistica Destinations, a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which will be trading as the Bahamas Port Investments Limited.

At that time, the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan was expected to include the creation of a new water park, as well as the redevelopment of The Freeport Harbour as a premier cruise destination. It was expected to be an overall investment of $300 million by Holistica Destinations.

The property was purchased by The Bahamas Government some 18 months prior from former owner, Hutchison Whampoa at the sum of $65 million.