Customs Department set to upgrade digital system

DIGITAL UPGRADE – The Bahamas Customs Department, Grand Bahama is set to upgrade it Click2Clear digital system effective September 1.

After significant challenges with the AS400 - Customs Automated System (CAS) legacy unit and complaints from its business customers in Grand Bahama, the Customs Department GB announced that it will be upgrading its digital system.

On Thursday (July 15) in a press statement, officials of one of the country’s main revenue arms said that they will make a full transition to Click2Clear to address the breakdown of the legacy system.

“The Bahamas Customs Department is starting the process of transitioning its Grand Bahama operations to Click2Clear effective September 1. The transition has become even more critical given the recent system failure of its AS400 - Customs Automated System (CAS) legacy system.

“The Customs Department wishes to offer sincerest apologies to all stakeholders who have been significantly inconvenienced by the recent failure of CAS. The system began experiencing intermittent issues in February 2021, but a critical failure in June rendered the system inoperable. Recent assessments determined that the legacy system is beyond repair and will therefore be phased out and replaced by the electronic single window, Click2Clear platform,” the statement read.

It continued: “For the last 30 years, the Department of Customs has relied on CAS. Currently, the entry checking and releasing unit systems are being handled manually and the department has officers working around the clock to ensure accurate inputs are maintained and processed.”

In preparation of the upcoming transition, the Customs Department informed it will continue to seek input from stakeholders in order to ensure a smooth transition. In keeping with its mandate to provide quality service to the Bahamian public, the Department will offer additional training and encourage all stakeholders to schedule training dates, according to the release. The Comptroller of Customs, Dr. Geannine R. Moss, and her team will be in Grand Bahama next week to meet with the stakeholders.

The feedback received over the past weeks and months as preparation has begun for the transition to Click2Clear in Grand Bahama, has resulted in changes being made to ensure ease of use for all stakeholders. The next month and half will prove to be critical not only to the department but to all stakeholders on the island of Grand Bahama in preparation for the full transition on September 1.

The facilitation of legitimate trade is a key pillar of the Bahamas Customs Department. This transition reaffirms that commitment in the rendering of service to all stakeholders, particularly those in Grand Bahama.

The Department again apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

At the beginning of July, Bahamas Customs and Excise Department issued a notice via the Facebook page, relaying that it was experiencing technical difficulties with their Customs Automated System (CAS) and Electronic Customs Automated System (eCAS).

The notice read:7 “Grand Bahama, please be advised that due to technical difficulties, we are experiencing intermittent services from CAS/ECAS. Please revert to the manual declaration process to avoid delays when clearing your goods should you be affected. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

On Thursday July 15, this daily contacted a representative of the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department who advised that the difficulties are still being experienced.

Questioned how soon they may be able to resolve the issues, the spokesperson responded, hopefully.

“We are still experiencing difficulties and are working diligently to rectify the issue. However, we cannot give an estimated time on restoration. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Senator Fred Mitchell cried shame on the Free National Movement (FNM) Government for the inability to have the matter rectified in a timely manner.

“The present chaos at the Customs Department in Grand Bahama and the frustration it is causing business persons and residents is a worrisome reminder of this FNM government's disregard and disrespect for the people of Grand Bahama,” he said in a published statement.

“For more than three weeks now, the Customs Department's electronic system for clearing imported goods remains offline with no word on when it will be restored.

“Business owners and residents generally are upset. To date, we are told, there's been no formal communications from Customs. This matter is bigger than the role of the dedicated customs officers stationed in Grand Bahama.

“This lousy FNM government continues to fail civil servants and Bahamians everywhere.

“As if the ongoing pain and suffering from Hurricane Dorian are not enough for the people of Grand Bahama, Prime Minister (Dr. Hubert) Minnis and the FNM are yet again neglecting an island that gave them all five seats during the 2017 general elections. This inept FNM government must go,” said Mitchell.

This daily also contacted the Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson regarding the issue.

He informed that a statement was issued by the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department regarding the issue.