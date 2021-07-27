Customer input to GBPC’s new customer service survey will guide improvement plans

CUSTOMER SERVICE – Grand Bahama Power Company, with the launch of its new survey encourages customers to speak. The survey, which is anonymous, brief and user-friendly, is designed to engage customers on a number of topics including quality of service, reliability and billing. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBPC/FILES)

From safety to operational efficiencies to energy reliability, the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) is committed to continuous improvement in its service to customers.

To that end, GBPC advises of the launch of its new customer service survey on the company’s website at www.gb-power.com/speakup. The survey, which is anonymous, brief and user-friendly, is designed to engage customers on a number of topics including quality of service, reliability and billing.

The results, which will help direct GBPC’s customer service improvement plans, will be shared with customers in the weeks following the close of the survey.

“The Grand Bahama Power team strives for continuous improvement every day,” said Nikita Mullings, GBPC’s Chief Operating Officer. “Customer service is at the very heart of any responsible business, including ours, so we want to hear directly from those we serve on how we’re doing – the good, bad and how we can be better! The questions will be direct, and we hope that customers will be honest and constructive in their responses. The feedback we receive, which we’ll share publicly, will guide Grand Bahama Power’s improvement strategy so we hope to hear from a wide swath of customers.”

Domonique Pinder, who oversees Customer Service as GBPC’s Vice President Administration, encouraged the public’s participation.

“The survey asks pointed questions such as customers’ views on the knowledge and responsiveness of the GBPC team, frequency and duration of outages, and accuracy with billing, among others. If we are to improve and strengthen our service, we need to understand our customers’ perspectives. Their participation is key to our strategy going forward,” Pinder stated.

An invitation will be sent to GBPC customers via email and link to the anonymous survey is also available on the Company’s Facebook page, and will be open to customers’ participation for until the end of August.