COVID-19 vaccines not mandatory for students

COVID-19 vaccinations for students heading to the classrooms for the 2021/2022 school year will not be mandatory.

Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd, during an interview in New Providence on Monday noted that all students attending public schools must be vaccinated.

Since the topic of discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic, it was perceived by many that he was referring to the COVID-19 vaccines.

However, he later clarified by way of a social media post, as well as an official press release, claiming that he was referring to students being vaccinated in accordance with scheduled immunizations mandated by the Ministry of Health.

A number of parents in Grand Bahama took offense to the original statement.

“How can they make me allow my children to take a shot?” That was the questioned posed by Jackie Brown, mother of a 14-year-old and two other teens.

“This is crazy,” she added. “We now have to think about home schooling then.”

Another parent, who only gave his name as Alexander said, “no one can force me to allow my children to take this COVID vaccine.”

Government schools are scheduled to open on August 30.

While encouraged, COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandated by The Bahamas’ Ministry of Health, at this time.

The Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, August 17, released a statement which read as follows: “As the 2021/2022 school year approaches, the Ministry of Education reminds the public of its policy regarding student vaccinations. It has been a long-standing policy of the Ministry of Education that all students entering the public school system are required to be vaccinated in accordance with the routine scheduled immunizations mandated by the Ministry of Health.

“Currently the COVID-19 vaccine is not included in the Ministry of Health’s immunization schedule for students. Therefore, it is not mandatory for any students to demonstrate that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to gain admittance to a public school.

“Notwithstanding this policy, the Ministry of Health strongly recommends that eligible students, that is students 12 years of age or older, are vaccinated against COVID-19. Based on the Ministry of Health’s recommendation, the Ministry of Education urges parents to have their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the ministry seeks to provide a safe environment for the delivery of a quality education to all of our students.

“Additionally, the MOE encourages all stakeholders to diligently follow the health protocols stipulated by the Emergency Orders, which include social distancing, frequent hand washing, sanitizing and the wearing of masks.

“The ministry encourages all persons to continue to do their part in protecting themselves and others from the COVID-19 infection, so that The Bahamas may safely navigate through this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, according to Special Health Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, Chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, additional vaccines are either on the way or presently in the country.

The additional doses will afford a large population of The Bahamas to become vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, if they so choose.

The Pfizer vaccine, once distributed, will be made available to school aged children between 12 to 17 years old.

During a press conference this past Sunday, (August 15), Dr. Dahl-Regis noted that based on the number of persons making application online to receive either the first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, the committee is pleased that Bahamians and residents are coming forward to receive the jab.

“In the last two weeks, The Bahamas has been very fortunate to receive a significant boost to our COVID-19 vaccine supplies. On August 3 we received 36,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the third tranche of prepaid vaccines, secured by the COVAX facility, with the assistance of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). We have 19,240 of these doses remaining.

“Since last Thursday (August 12), The Bahamas received 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, donated by the Government of the United States. The Bahamas was among the first group of Caribbean countries to receive the donation from The United States, which was facilitated through CARICOM and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CAPHA). This generous donation is the first in a series of batches. Over the coming months The Bahamas is expected to receive a total of 397,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as a part of this significant donation,” said Dr. Dahl-Regis.

“Today, I am pleased to report that The Bahamas has been notified that in this coming week, it will receive 34,400 doses of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. With our current supplies and the vaccines that are in the pipeline, we now have an opportunity to significantly accelerate our vaccination program.

“Last week we were able to re-open three additional vaccination centers in New Providence. This allowed us to administer a total of 8,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during that period. Sixty-one percent, 5,4446 accounted for the first doses and 39 percent, 3,412 accounted for second doses. We are pleased to see that Bahamians and residents are turning out in large numbers to receive this life saving vaccine.

“As our supplies have increased in recent weeks, so has the demand.

“Over the next week there are 7,520 appointments already booked. This includes 4, 603 first doses and 2,911 second doses. This represents 96 percent of the appointments that are available online until Friday of this week.

“During the week of August 23, we anticipate that a total of 17,100 appointments will be available. Our goal is to fully vaccinate 60,000 Bahamians and residents over the next six weeks. We encourage you to regularly check the vax.gov.bs website for available slots for first and second doses of the vaccine,” stated Dahl-Regis.