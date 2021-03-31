COVID-19 vaccination process restarts in GB

VACCINATIONS RESUME – AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations will restart in Grand Bahama this week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday (March 30), after receiving 33,600 doses of the vaccine through the COVAX facility. Also pictured at left is Dr. Pearl McMillan, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health. (BIS PHOTO)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations will restart in Grand Bahama this week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday (March 30).

The nation’s leader made the statement after taking receipt of 33,600 doses of the vaccine, through the COVAX facility, at the Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The prime minister’s announcement came as great news to many Grand Bahamians, who have decided to be vaccinated.

On Saturday (March 27) PHA (Public Hospital Authority) officials, in a statement, said that vaccination in Grand Bahama was cancelled until further notice, as the stock had to be replenished.

However, as of Monday (March 30), Dr. Minnis said that inoculation would resume on the island.

“Vaccinations will continue this week on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera leading up to the Easter Holiday. After the holidays, vaccinations will resume on Wednesday, April 7,” said the PM.

He urged residents to be mindful that the country is not out of the woods yet, as it relates to the virus and advised that park and beach gatherings should include no more than five people.

As for the vaccinations, he added that in Grand Bahama, focus will be given to the eastern and western ends of the island at the beginning of the week and will continue at the Susan J. Wallace Community Center starting mid-week.

“Residents eligible to receive the vaccine should continue to check www.doctorshosp.com/vaccineregistration.html for appointments as they become available,” Dr. Minnis noted.

“Let me state again that vaccinations will continue on New Providence and Grand Bahama from Monday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 31.”

He added that at this time, persons with disabilities, teachers and hospitality workers will become eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Provisions will also be made for students and athletes who require vaccination to travel abroad. This will include coaches and other support staff. More information will be provided in the coming days on various details of the vaccination program,” said the PM.

The nation’s leader noted that since the COVID-19 vaccination program began on March 14, more than 7,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“The highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered on a single day totaled more than 1,000. To date, 63 percent of those who have received the vaccine are over the age of 60. Forty-two percent of those who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent were female.

“While it is understandable that there is a strong desire to return to normal, we must all remember the pandemic is not over. We can see from around the world that the pandemic is in its worst phase in some countries,” said the PM.

“Last week, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa Etienne discussed the challenges our region faces. The circumstance is dire in South America; there are problems in multiple parts of the Caribbean; and cases are increasing in areas of North America. Dr. Etienne described the situation as ‘an active public health emergency,’ adding that ‘as the virus surges and hospitalizations rise we urgently need to scale up vaccination among our most vulnerable populations.’

“The only way out of this pandemic is through vaccinations. Anyone who tells you otherwise is providing you with false information,” stated Dr. Minnis.

He added that what has worsened the situation, is that dangerous variants have emerged and they are spreading around the world.

“These variants are more infectious than earlier versions of the virus. Scientists also think they cause increased sickness and more deaths.

“Here at home we are in a race. We must get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible before there is spread of one of these problematic variants in our country.”

Dr. Minnis noted that The Bahamas has a poor health profile, due to struggles with obesity, hypertension, diabetes and other chronic non-communicable diseases.

He added that COVID-19 is particularly dangerous and potentially fatal to people who have these conditions.

“Thousands of Bahamians have taken the vaccine, along with approximately 400 million people around the world. I have taken the vaccine; my wife has taken the vaccine. We are fine.

“In order for us to prevent additional bad waves of the virus, we need Bahamians to quickly come forward to get vaccinated when eligible. The vaccine is our pathway to further opening up our economy and the creation of more jobs.

“It is dangerous to delay taking a safe and effective vaccine during a global public health crisis. The virus remains dangerous and it is random in who it infects,” said the prime minister.

He asked each person who has already taken the vaccine to share the story and explain the process to their relatives and friends.

“Assure them that the vaccine is safe. Let us be a community of encouragement,” said Dr. Minnis.