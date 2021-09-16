COVID-19 Unit nurse shares experience working at facility

THE EXPERIENCE –Nurses at the COVID Unit say that working in a pandemic is mentally draining. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

“At the moment in health care you pretty much don’t think about your protection at first, you think about the patient.”



This statement came from Patient Care Assistant (PCA) Nurse Kenneth Fowler, who is among some 20 nurses and staff manning the COVID Unit at the Cancer Association Building in Grand Bahama.



Speaking with media personnel on Tuesday (September 14), Fowler shared the health care professionals’ experiences, as they continue to serve patients during the world-wide pandemic, COVID-19.



“As you can see it is hot and we not only have to deal with the heat on the outside, but on the inside of the building as well,” said the nurse dressed in his personal protective equipment (PPE) gear.



“It is hot as you walk inside. When we put these (PPEs) on, which is just pure plastic, you are hot. Bear in mind it is more than what you see, because we still have to wear another N-95 (masks) over our faces along with the face shields. We are in those rooms roughly about one to three hours at one time, back-and-forth, all day.



“Just the heat, alone, will wear you out. Most of the time, from the beginning until now, as most staff would not come here, we end up working double shifts just taking the necessary precautions to take care of the guests (patients) that we have here,” Fowler pointed out.



Prayer has become their source of protection.



“Prayer is pretty much the best way for us to be protected. At the moment, in healthcare, you pretty much don’t think about your protection at first. You think about the patient. As stupid as it sounds, everything when it comes to (our) safety is mainly put on the back burner, when it comes to the proper care of the patients.”



He added that every nurse at the facility experiences a sense of anxiety when it is time to go home to their loved ones.



“There are some nurses here who have not been with their children often. Their kids stay at a different house than they do, just for precaution. Some of us, before we leave here, we bring extra clothing, extra shoes. We take off our clothes and shoes, change before we leave work, put them in the truck until we get home.



“There are different ways that we try to make sure to alleviate our mental stress, more than anything else. It has been a mental struggle being here. Being here where you are surrounded constantly by the disease, which still has no cure, there is a lot of anxiety and mental instability,” added Fowler.



To those that are still unvaccinated Fowler said: “What I would say is this, I will use this analogy. If the doctor tells you that if you eat another piece of pork, you are going to die; chances are you are not going to eat another piece of pork.



“Well, if the option of you taking the vaccine improves your chances, highly, of not getting too bad a case of the disease or dying from it, those with logical thinking should choose the right way. That is the best way I can put it.”

At the time of the interview, Fowler disclosed that the facility is operating at about half of its capacity of patients which it can safely accommodate.