Coach Yo receives warm welcome

WELCOME HOME – Grand Bahamian Head Coach of the Ole Miss Lady Rebels, Yolett McPhee-McCuin (second left) returned home today, Wednesday, March 31. Coach Yo met with members of the media at The Freeport News’ headquarters, where she discussed this past season’s success which included playing in the championship of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) and much more. Pictured far left is General Manager and Managing Editor of TFN, Fred Sturrup; pictured second right is father of Coach Yo, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee and pictured right is Administrator at the City of Freeport Council Kathy Smith. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

