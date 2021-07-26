CLINICS RECOMMISSIONED – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was in Grand Bahama over the weekend for the recommissioning and blessing of the High Rock and McLean’s Town Community Clinics. Pictured at the High Rock Clinic from left are Hospital Administrator for GBHS Sharon Williams; Managing Director of the PHA Catherine Weech; Prime Minister Minnis; Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

After two years of makeshift healthcare facilities and services provided with the assistance of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), residents of East End, as far as McLean’s Town, are now able to return to a more normal situation.

Friday (July 23) marked the recommissioning of the care community clinics in High Rock and McLean’s Town.

The ceremony for both facilities was held on the grounds of the High Rock Community Clinic, East Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and other government officials joined members of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) to officially recommission and bless both clinics, which were both devastated as a result of the passage of Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

Thanking all relevant stakeholders for their tremendous contributions to the country during its time in need, the prime minister described the day as a “significant milestone.”

“I would like to offer my thanks to the Minister of Health and other colleague ministers and Members of Parliament for their attendance and support today, as we mark a significant milestone on this long road to recovery with the commissioning of the clinics in High Rock and McLean’s Town.

“I would also like to formally recognize Direct Relief, a key ally in our recovery and rebuilding efforts in Grand Bahama. Most especially, I would like to acknowledge the staff of the Grand Bahama Health Services, the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health for all that they have done in making today a reality,” said Dr. Minnis.

The prime minister added that weeks prior he was in Grand Bahama to celebrate the recommissioning of several clinical areas in the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“As a key element in this commissioning, I would like to acknowledge Direct Relief. Direct Relief has been an outstanding international aid organization and good friend to Grand Bahama in the weeks and months of recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“That friendship is once again on full display as earlier this year, Direct Relief donated seven modular units for the reconstruction of the High Rock Community Clinic. On March 22, Direct Relief and Build Health International commenced reconstruction of High Rock Community Clinic. Now, only four months later the new High Rock Clinic will be open for service,” said the nation’s leader.

The new High Rock Community Clinic’s structure is built on a foundation that’s three feet into the ground.

“I am also pleased to note that the clinic has the capacity to facilitate the redundancy of backup water so that assistance may be granted to residents in case of emergency.”

Dr. Minnis outlined what the facility offers.

“The new clinic now houses a waiting room, spaces for Patient Registration, Screening/Triage, a Pharmacy, a Treatment Room, Sluice, Clinic Administration, Examination Rooms, Staff Lounge, Sterilization Room, and a full Dental Suite which is an improvement over the previous facility.

“The generosity shown by Direct Relief and Build Health International in reconstructing the High Rock Community Clinic, is just one example of the kinds of public-private partnerships necessary to build critical infrastructure throughout the country.

“In McLean’s Town, the community clinic suffered catastrophic damage.

“But as it was previously built with limestone, it remained solid on its original foundation.

“I commend the teams from the Grand Bahama Health Services and Public Hospitals Authority as well as all local contractors, who worked so diligently to repair, restore and renovate the McLean’s Town Clinic,” said Dr. Minnis.

The refurbished clinic now has solar power and is able to generate enough solar energy for Grand Bahama Health Services to sell power back to Grand Bahama Power Company, as per an agreement signed between GBHS and GBPC, according to the PM.

“This is what progress looks like when we put our shoulders to the wheel and ensure the best outcome for the Bahamian people.

“The McLean’s Town Community Clinic work included structural repairs and renovations to the Treatment Room, Dressing Room, Screening/Triage Room, Exam Room, Pharmacy, Patient Registration Room, Emergency Bay, and Waiting Room,” concluded the prime minister.

In the absence of Minister of Health Renward Wells, Sen. Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance thanked those in attendance for making Friday’s recommissioning a reality.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for being here, again, as he has made several trips to East End since the hurricane. Every time you come to Grand Bahama good things happen and so, we are thankful that you are here again today.

“This is a momentous day for East Grand Bahama. This is an important day for our public health system and, this is a red-letter day for the High Rock and McLean’s Town communities. I am so pleased to be able to bring these remarks on behalf of my colleague, Minister Renward Wells, who wished that he could be here today,” Thompson noted.

With the impact of Hurricane Dorian and the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GBHS has faced its greatest challenge to date.

“The Rand Memorial Hospital sustained severe flood and other damages from the storm, but it has been restored even better than before. We are also well on our way to moving ahead with plans for the four-story facility with the contract signed by The Beck Group and also with funds being allocated in this year’s budget to commence that facility.

“It would be impossible to name all of the international agencies, NGOs, donors and volunteers who so graciously came to our aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. But in the context of our commissioning these two clinics today, I am privileged to recognize Direct Relief for all they have done,” he added.

Thompson said that Direct Relief has been a part of the ongoing efforts to restore the RMH.

“They were there to render support to the GBHS in restoration efforts with the donation of a Modular Urgent Care Operating Theatre attached to the Accident Emergency and Urgent Care Centers, which was graciously handed over to the local health care institution in December 2020.

“Most recently, Direct Relief donated modular units to construct a new clinic for the community of High Rock and worked with Build Health International to complete the construction in approximately 16 weeks.

“On behalf of the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health, the PHA and GBHS, I publicly and joyfully say a sincere thank you to Direct Relief for all they have done. I also extend our gratitude for all international partners and donors who have assisted in the recovery and rebuilding efforts to restore the public health platforms at the GBHS,” Thompson said.

Also present for the ceremony was Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Iram Lewis; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister for Grand Bahama, Hartcourt Brown; Island Administrator Kathy Smith; East Grand Bahama Administrator Christian Palacious; Managing Director of the DRA Kay Forbes Smith; Managing Director of the PHA Catherine Weech and Hospital Administrator for GBHS Sharon Williams.

Following the ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony of the High Rock Clinic, Prime Minister Minnis and his delegation travelled to McLean’s Town for the ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony of that facility.