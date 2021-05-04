Civic organization gives laptops, projectors to The Beacon School

A BEACON DONATION – Chairman of Beacon for Change, Sonless Martin Jr. travelled to the island recently, bearing gifts – 21 laptops and 14 projectors – for the staff and students of The Beacon School. Pictured from left are Beacon for Change Chairman, Sonless Martin; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis; The Beacon School Principal, Titi McKenzie-Moss; District Superintendent of Education, Ministry of Education, Ivan Butler and Beacon for Change Board Member, Ravanno Ferguson. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A Grand Bahama native, Martin, through his non-profit organization Beacon of Change, based in Miami, Florida, has given back to “countless organizations both here and abroad for the past 10 years.”

On Monday, May 3, Martin visited The Beacon School to present 21 laptops and 14 projectors for the learning institution to utilize.

Prior to the handover of the electronic equipment Martin explained his reason for selecting The Beacon School.

“Beacon for Change is a 501 3 C (non-profit) organization. I was born and raised here on Grand Bahama and have found it to be a pleasure and an honor to come back here, every year, to do something for the schools. We have been doing this for the last 10 years. Every year I reach out to Mrs. Moss, the principal, and ask her what the needs are at the school.

“This time, she told me that they were in need of computers and projectors, and we found it fitting to make it happen.”

Martin noted also that it was not easy to make the donation during this time, but it was well worth it.

“Just to come here and see the smiles on the kids’ faces, providing them with the resources that they need, is great. Everyone has been affected by what is going on now, but you cannot compare what is happening here on the island, to the situation in the United States. It is a big difference,” he said.

He urged others to lend a helping hand.

“I think it is important because the need is always there; just to be proactive. You have to have that desire and that 'want' to do it. None of us are born rich, but again, you are rich when you give back to others. I think that is very important and it is a joy, and the pride that I feel by doing this cannot compare to anything else.”

Beacon for Change Board Member Ravanno Ferguson spoke about his connection to Martin.

“Mr. Sonless Martin and I became very close over the last 10 years. He is also one of my fraternity brothers. Through that bond, we started a give back. Initially, we just started off with school supplies for the kids and every year it grew. When Mrs. Woods was principal here, she requested some things, and once Mrs. Moss took over, she was very detailed with indicating exactly what she wanted.

“Last year we gave vouchers for school uniforms to every child, and now obviously, this year, we are gearing more to our teachers. It is definitely a good initiative that has been put in place, thanks to Sonless. The things that he does, especially in terms of giving back to The Beacon School, and the island in general, is to be commended.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and was also present for the donation.

He expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to Martin and his organization.

“This is indeed a good day, particularly for the teachers and students at The Beacon School. Let me say how proud I am of Mr. Sonless Martin and his non-profit organization, that has been doing this for some 10 years, and I have been partnering with him in this very worthwhile initiative.

“He is one of the Bahamians that was born here and moved to the United States but did not forget home. He always comes back and gives back. Anything to do with The Bahamas, Sonless is on board. I can say that from a personal perspective, and I am extremely proud of him. I want to encourage other Bahamians, living here or abroad, to seek out an organization, a cause, to give back. He (Martin) has set a prime example, one that we should all follow,” Lewis said.

District Superintendent of Education, Ministry of Education, Ivan Butler, expressed gratitude to the Beacon of Change, on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

“First of all, I too join with Minister Lewis in thanking Mr. Martin and his organization for their generous donation. What is significant about this donation today, is that the donations that we have been receiving in the past were primarily geared towards our student, which was excellent.

“But today, this donation will go toward the teaching staff here at The Beacon School. Every teacher at this school will be afforded the luxury of having a brand-new laptop and a projector for their classrooms. Here, at a school like The Beacon School, where special education is a priority for us, we are very pleased and very thankful for their generosity today.

“I say on behalf of our Minister Jeffery Lloyd; our Permanent Secretary Loraine Armbrister; our Director Marcellus Taylor; and the entire Grand Bahama and Cays District, we are very grateful and I express a huge thank you to Mr. Martin, Minister Lewis and the organization,” Butler said

Principal of The Beacon School, Titi McKenzie-Moss shared her feelings.

“The Beacon School is so grateful to Mr. Sonless Martin and the Beacon of Change for this generous donation. Like was already said, we had a lot of donations of tablets coming in for our students. Every child now has a tablet to use in the classrooms, but our teachers were the ones without devices. We are so happy that our teachers can now use these laptops and have the projectors in the classrooms to teach their lessons.

“During this time where technology is so important, this will definitely go a long way in assisting our children, whether they are in the classrooms or doing online learning. We are so grateful for this,” concluded McKenzie-Moss.