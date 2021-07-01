Citations for 90 drivers

ON THE STREETS – Traffic officers were on the streets throughout the island for two day in Operation Blitz, which resulted in a total 90 drivers being cited. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

A total of 90 drivers were cited during Operation Blitz two-day exercise.

On day one – Tuesday, June 29 – officers from the Traffic Division conducted a speed check operation, with the focus on speeders and other traffic offenders, throughout Grand Bahama.

As a result, 50 drivers were cited for various traffic offences.

Drivers were also warned to drive within the speed limit and follow all traffic rules and regulations.

Then on Wednesday, June 30, traffic officers returned to the streets again, focusing on speeders.

During that speed check operation, some 40 over the speed limit drivers and other traffic offenders were ticketed.

Officers made the plea for motorists to drive with due care and attention and leave for their destinations within a reasonable time frame, so as to avoid speeding.

Officer-in-Charge of the Traffic Division, Grand Bahama Supt. Jeremy Henfield, in an interview with this daily recently, urged drivers to pay attention to the roads.

“Please pay attention to the roads. We have a lot of curves and junctions and so, we ask that you please pay attention as you drive. If you do that, then these accidents would not occur so frequently. We have been probably averaging about 20 accidents per week, which is far too much for the island of Grand Bahama.

“Please leave wherever you are on time, so that you can get to your destination on time. There will be no need for you to speed.

“We want to say to the motoring public of Grand Bahama, drive with caution and care and stay within the speed limits,” said Supt. Henfield

