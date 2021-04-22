Champs Community Center prepared for official opening

PHASE ONE OPENING – Director of the Falcons’ Boys Club Darrin Rolle (third left) has announced that the official opening of the club’s permanent home, Champs Community Center, will take place Saturday, April 24. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Director of the Falcons’ Boys Club Darrin Rolle has announced that the official opening of the club’s permanent home, Champs Community Center, will take place Saturday, April 24.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is expected to be the keynote speaker for the occasion.

According to Rolle, the construction of the first phase of the Community Center was a long time coming; however, despite some challenges in terms of the passage of Hurricane Dorian and now the pandemic, he and his "countless supporters are elated and grateful to make it to this point."

“We are so thankful for Almighty God, for His kindness and so thankful to the many men and women, who have sacrificed for us to be able to be at this point,” Rolle told this daily in a recent interview.

Rolle spoke on behalf of all of the officers of both the Falcons’ Boys Club and Champs Missions, out of Orlando, Florida who has partnered with the club on this journey.

“For the past 20 months we have been laboring, to able to bring this facility together. I believe that based on the circumstances of what is going on, on the island, this is a momentous occasion for GB. We are so thankful that we can announce that on Saturday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. we will be dedicating this facility. We are thankful to Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, who has consented and agreed to be our guest speaker for this opening.

“He along with various partners and sponsors who have assisted us from The United States, and also here on the island of Grand Bahama, will be in attendance. As a result of COVID-19, the number of persons who will be allowed to come into this facility will be minimal,” Rolle shared.

“On behalf of all of the young men who have been a part of this program for the past 24 years, we are so thankful to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) which is responsible for donating all of the property that we have been able to use. Phase one of three is on 1.49 acres of property and this afternoon, I want to say how thankful I am to Pastor Rick Schuessler and Champs Missions, who have been our United States supporter in this, along with all of his supporters. They have been able to help us build this facility, debt free and in record time.

“We are thankful to all of the businessmen and women on Grand Bahama who have contributed to what you see here today, phase one of three that will be dedicated on Saturday," he said.

Rolle also thanked the Office of the Prime Minister on island, for coordinating the PM’s attendance for the event.

“I want to also publicly say that all five Members of Parliament here on the island, along with the Office of the Prime Minister have not just contributed with their advice, but they have physically and financially contributed to what you see that took place here over the past 19 months. Again, we are in partnership with the GBPA, the RBPF, the Office of the Prime Minister, Grand Bahama and Champs Missions out of Orlando.

“Saturday will be a day for us to be thankful to all of the persons who have contributed. We will have some of our young men here, but on May 1 we will host an official fun day for all of the boys who have been a part of the program.”

He noted that due to COVID-19, all of the children who would no doubt like to attend the event, cannot. “But all of the partners that have assisted, we want the community to see that it is them who have helped us to do what we have been able to do.”

Speaking on behalf of the five Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama, Steven Gunn expressed the following: “Rotary has worked with Darrin Rolle over many years, since the time he started the Club some 24 years ago. His support team, along with Mr. Phillip Wedderburn and Lionel Morley have done a tremendous job over the years. What you see here is a culmination of many, many years of effort. It is extremely pleasing to see how this has developed.

“There are many young men who are benefitting from this program. You come here on a Saturday and can see what is going on. Most of the time you are seeing in excess of 100 young people here, all being guided by various coaches. A lot of this could not have been achieved without the Champs group in the United States and Pastor Rick Schuessler who has been over many times. A quiet talking man, he gets a lot of things done. We wish them all the best and are very happy to be a part of this program.”

Superintendent Wendell Clarke, RBPF stated: “On behalf of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aston Greenslade, it is indeed a pleasure to be here. One of the Commissioner’s (Paul Rolle’s) priorities in his plan, is for us in the RBPF to work with at risk youth, in a nice and positive way. We are here today because we have been doing that for quite some time now. We have worked along with Pastor Darrin Rolle and all of the other youth groups. We hope that the relationship that we have built will go on from strength to strength.”

Wedderburn, assistant director, Falcons' Boys Club added the following: “It is indeed a pleasure of mine to work with Mr. Rolle for the past 20 years and to see where we have come from. We now have our own facility and this is a facility, which we are indeed grateful and thankful to God for.

“This facility will serve the boys extremely well and we are happy to have it as well as for all of the individuals that have partnered with us,” he said.

Lionel Morley, fellow assistant director, Falcons’ Boys Club noted: “It is my pleasure to work along with Mr. Rolle and Mr. Wederbuurn who share the same passion as I do, to build boys into men, not only with the facility but also teaching them the different aspects of life.

“We too were kids that needed direction and someone stepped in the gap for us and so it is easy for us to do the same We understand the objective,” concluded Morley.