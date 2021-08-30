Central GB Nomination Day

OFFICIAL NOMINATION – Pictured from left are Kirk Russell, PLP candidate for Central GB; Rolling Cooper Jr., KGM candidate for Central GB and Iram Lewis, FNM candidate for Central GB. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The race is on in earnest!

All prospective candidates vying for the positions to represent their respective constituencies throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as Members of Parliament have officially been nominated.

The nomination signifies that the “battle line” has been drawn and voters now have to decide, who is the best man or woman to represent their constituencies in the September 16 General Elections.

This daily had the opportunity to speak with three candidates at the Central Grand Bahama nomination site, the Lucaya Lodge Hall on East Sunrise Highway, shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday (August 27), following their nominations.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Kirkland Russell supported by his wife Patrice; children Shameco and Carissa Dean; and a number of supporters shared his thoughts on a historic day for him.

“I am excited. I am excited because every opportunity to serve the people of The Bahamas is a blessing, especially the people of Central Grand Bahama. Central Grand Bahama is double dear to me because that is where I live. I am not like a lot of candidates who are running outside of their particular residence. I live n the heart of Central Grand Bahama, in Hunters and so, I know the concerns of the people and those are the concerns that we want to address.

“The mission for Grand Bahama is a serious one ... this is not a game. Grand Bahama needs some serious attention in the Industrial Park Center. I have been advocating for the past 15 years or more, talking about the casual work situation on this island. We have to do something to remedy it. It is my position that Grand Bahama is in desperate need of a new hospital; we must look at it.”

He added that based on the plans the PLP have under the leadership of Leader, Philip Brave Davis, and Deputy Leader, Chester Cooper, they will do what is necessary to bring in the change needed for Grand Bahama, and by extension the entire country,” Russell said.

Kingdom Government Movement (KGM) candidate Rollington Cooper Jr., said that it is time for all Bahamians to be employed and that is where his party’s focus is.

“I do not have words ... Oh Halleluiah! The time has come now where we will have jobs for all Bahamians. We are here now to empower our people and to ensure that they receive everything that is deserving of them.

“I am just excited to get the ball rolling, to see our citizens where they should have been from day one.”

Incumbent Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Iram Lewis noted that it has been an honor to serve and to have the opportunity to return.

“It is an honor to have served the first time and for the people to ask me to represent them again for a second time. That speaks volumes. It means that they are pleased with what I have done so far and I will continue to work with the people, for the people, to make Central Grand Bahama and the entire country a better place. I do believe that we have the best party, the best team. We are the best chance for The Bahamas right now,” Lewis said.

Questioned how confident he is that he will be re-elected as the next MP for Central Grand Bahama, Lewis responded positively. “Every race that I have run in, I believe I can win. And so, I will not enter a race that I do not believe that I can win.

“I am with the winning team, the FNM. My team (players) here on the ground, they are superb. The team on the ground is organized, focused and energized. They have a passion for Central, GB and a passion for The Bahamas. With that kind of effort, that kind of attitude and that kind of coverage, The Bahamas can only be a better place,” he said.