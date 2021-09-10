Central, East GB candidates express confidence of winning

CANDIDATES OPTIMISTIC – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Central Grand Bahama candidate, and Free National Movement (FNM) East Grand Bahama candidate, Kirkland Russell and J. Kwasi Thompson respectively, say they are optimistic about securing their respective seats. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Eligible early voters turned out in large numbers Thursday (September 9) morning for the advance poll.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Central Grand Bahama candidate, and Free National Movement (FNM) East Grand Bahama candidate, Kirkland Russell and J. Kwasi Thompson respectively, were at St. George’s High School Gym where their constituents were, to cast their ballots.

“The fact of the matter is, the people in Grand Bahama are very excited to vote. No doubt they are excited because they can feel the energy of a new day. They understand that there is hope and opportunities coming as a result of the incoming Phillip Brave Davis/I. Chester Cooper administration,” said Russell.

According to the PLP candidate, the people on Grand Bahama have suffered enough.

“They will make that known at the polls starting today. The people in Grand Bahama are in need of a new hospital. The people of Grand Bahama are in need of the Grand Lucayan property being sold and a reputable hotelier coming in here to manage this process. We have to find resolutions for hotels such as Xanadu; decide what we are going to do with our airport; with our harbour; and the list goes on, to rescue this economy, to ensure that no one is left behind.

“We have to decide, in Grand Bahama, what we are going to do to bring assistance to the young people to re-inspire the young people, to give them hope that this country is here for them,” added Russell.

He continued: “Today the number one (online) search among young people is how to find a job in Canada; how to find a job in The United States, because they are hopeless.

“The current government is not providing the necessary management of this island. Management of this economy will give our young people hope. We talk about the COVID pandemic. Yes, we have a pandemic but we must remember that following Hurricane Dorian, we have moved our hospital bedding from 38 to 18. We used to have a male and female medical and surgical ward.

“Today, we have a combination of a male/female surgical ward that has been reduced to half. This is the type of bad leadership that we have had on Grand Bahama. All I can say is that a new day is here.”

Thompson was optimistic.

“This is a very good day. We are very pleased with the turnout. This is the first (advance poll) election, really, where you have 65 (and older) who can vote and they have turned out tremendously. We are very pleased with the turn out; it has been going smooth so far this morning. We are feeling very confident also today,” said the FNM candidate.

“We have made a very strong case to the Bahamian public. We have said to the public that now really is the time for us to continue moving forward and not to move back.

“We believe that they have heard us; we believe that they have shown up this morning and we believe that at the end of the day, at the end of this advance poll and at the end of the general election, we are going to be successful,” said Thompson.