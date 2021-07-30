Cargo ship, cause for great concern

INFECTED CARGO – A cargo ship containing insect infested wood, which was used to transport aluminum to Veracruz, Mexico reportedly arrived on Grand Bahama on July 22 and was offloaded on the Bradford Marine property.

A cargo ship containing insect infested wood, which was used to transport aluminum to Veracruz, Mexico reportedly arrived on Grand Bahama on July 22 and was offloaded on the Bradford Marine property.

According to reports, the vessel, the Pan Jasmine arrived at a port near New Orleans, Louisiana on July 17, attempting to offload the wood but was denied after Federal Agents discovered that the wood was infested with a variation of an Asian beetle, which is known to destroy trees.

When it was discovered late Thursday afternoon that the wood was offloaded in Freeport, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard said that an investigation was launched.

He added that several agencies, including his ministry and the Ministry of Environment immediately, began looking into how the shipment was offloaded, and the vessel left the island before the crew could be detained.

Additionally, he said that the wood was transported to the Pineridge Landfill where it was incinerated. He said also that aggressive fumigation exercise was simultaneously conducted at both Bradford Marine and at the Pineridge Landfill.

Pintard reiterated that a full investigation would be conducted to determine how the ship was allowed to gain entry and dispose of the wood in the country, and to identify those responsible.

A meeting was scheduled with all relevant government agencies, and a press conference was to follow.