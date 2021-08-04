Call goes out for retired doctors, nurses to assist in COVID battle

APPEAL – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made an appeal for retired doctors and nurses to volunteer their services to assist in the fight against COVID-19. (BIS PHOTO: PATRICK HANNA)

All retired nurses and doctors are being asked to volunteer their services to assist in the fight to mitigate the spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made the appeal on Tuesday (Aught 30), after receiving the country’s latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The new strain of the COVID-19 virus is being described as the most aggressive variant to date.

“I would like to emphasize that throughout the pandemic that the SARS COVID- 2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease has continued to change. There have been many new variants of the virus and be assured there will be more.

“We were taught in medical school how quickly a virus adapts to efforts to stop its spread, especially when a large number of people remain unvaccinated. This is why it is important for as many people to get vaccinated, as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Minnis.

Vaccination is the most effective means of addressing and slowing the spread of a virus and its variants.

“Indeed, the best medical and scientific experts in the world have cautioned that the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to change very quickly. Governments have to be prepared to constantly and quickly respond to ever-changing circumstances. I recognize that this can be frustrating, but this is the nature of the virus and this is the nature of the pandemic.

“We have to be willing to adapt and to adjust as quickly as possible to circumstances within individual countries. Just about every country in the world has had to continue to make adjustments throughout this pandemic. This is also why we often have to adapt and to adjust quickly to the circumstances and needs of our individual island groups in The Bahamas,” he added.

As a result of the unpredictability of the virus, the government announced new testing requirements for international and domestic travelers.

The new requirements are to be in effect as of Friday, August 6.

“I repeat my call and national appeal for retired medical professionals, doctors and nurses, to volunteer their service to assist in vaccinating our people here in The Bahamas. We will launch one of the largest and greatest vaccinations programs within our community ever seen, to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I have had discussions with my Cabinet and gotten agreement from my Cabinet colleagues that I, as a medical doctor, will volunteer my services with the other medical colleagues to assist in the vaccination of the Bahamian populace throughout our country.”

As the present deadline for the Emergency Orders nears a close in mid-August, Dr. Minnis was asked whether he foresees an extension.

“With respect to the Emergency Orders, that matter is under discussion and you will be further advised, but be assured that the government will do all possible to ensure the safety of the Bahamian populace. We recognize that those who are hospitalized, those who are dying, those who are becoming sick are the non-vaccinated. Therefore, if we are to improve our hospitalization, decrease the death rate and decrease the sickness, it is essential for us to be even more aggressive in vaccinating our people as quickly as possible.

“I think the Bahamian people are understanding and listening to the professionals, both here and abroad and recognize that our experience is similar to theirs, in that it is the unvaccinated that are dying.

“It is the unvaccinated who are becoming sick. It is the unvaccinated who are hospitalized and it is the unvaccinated who are utilizing the Intensive Care Units (ICU). Therefore, the one cure is vaccination as well as the social distancing and other mitigation protocols, as put forth by the health professionals,” said the prime minister.