BTVI to offer Hospitality Program

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) will begin offering a Hospitality Certificate, approved by City and Guilds, starting summer 2021.

The pilot program will offer introductory courses in Hospitality, Hospitality Management, Tourism Marketing, and Strategic Tourism Marketing. Each course will be delivered through the virtual learning platform for up to 48-guided learning hours for four weeks. Digital badges are attached to the certificates.

The programs’ development took place over six months, with BTVI's Dean of Student Affairs, Racquel Bethel, serving as the Instructional Design Lead. She and her team worked along with the City and Guilds Assured Consultant, stationed at the Trinidad office.

“It was a very arduous process which required a comprehensive assessment of BTVI Quality Standards. I commend President Robertson for insisting that BTVI accelerated the program's development to assist with the upskilling of hospitality workers that may have been laid-off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 closures. The program also targets small boutique hotel and AIRBNB owners, who could also benefit from training during the slow periods caused by the global pandemic,” said Dean Bethel.

The courses met the City and Guilds’ Assured Benchmark Standards, which included, but were not limited to health and safety, academic resources, teaching/learning assessments, management systems, recruitment, and support services.

According to the Assured Benchmark report, BTVI has a “well-established quality management system which has allowed for the incorporation of the Assured program to model best practice.” It confirmed that this is evidenced by the institution’s, “… continuous improvement in strategies, policies, procedures, and practices within the organization.”

Dean Bethel pointed to the significance of the Tourism Marketing certificate, which provides an overview of the role marketing and promotion play in the hospitality industry's strategic plan. It outlines the marketing fundamentals required in the planning and promotion of an event or a destination.

“Since the COVID-19 closure, many new entrepreneurs have emerged. We want to provide the emerging entrepreneurs with the tools to market businesses and their wares for themselves. Meanwhile, a lot of people are out of work. The program will allow them to upskill and retool at home. Through the virtual platform, BTVI can expand its reach to include family islanders as well,” said Ms. Bethel.

BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, lauded Dean Bethel for what he considered “stellar representation” of the institution is bringing the City and Guilds' offerings to BTVI.

“It was no doubt a grueling process, which required lots of research and person-hours. We're very pleased with the work put in by Dean Bethel and in an area fundamental to The Bahamas – tourism,"” said Dr. Robertson.

“These short, power-packed courses address the skills gaps within our community. The fact that we live in a digital revolution in a global economy; hence, to assist with the sustainability of the tourism industry, BTVI is doing its part to assist those who are furloughed, in between jobs, or eventually looking to enter the industry, to improve on or learn new skill sets,” he stated.