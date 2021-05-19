BTVI offers training for industry leaders

TRAINING SESSION – The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and its partner, Valencia College in Orlando, Florida is offering a unique opportunity to both students and industry partners within the demanding construction and industrial industries. Earlier this month, BTVI hosted a three-day training session at the Grand Lucayan Resort, where some 70 persons had the opportunity to participate in the training exercises. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) continues its growing partnership with the international tertiary institute, Valencia College, in Orlando Florida, to offer a unique opportunity to both students and industry partners within the demanding construction and industrial industries.

Earlier this month, BTVI hosted a three-day training session at the Grand Lucayan Resort, where some 70 persons had the opportunity to participate in the training exercises.

Speaking with this daily, BTVI President Dr. Robert Robertson expanded on the new program, as well as other offerings at the training center.

“Today, we are training participants to deliver NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) programs across the country. It is a United States-industry accepted certification and we really want to deliver it to Bahamian students.”

Robertson revealed that the training program is the second for BTVI to host in Grand Bahama.

“We are about halfway through the training and then we will be in good shape at that point,” he added.

Presently enrolled in the present NCCER training program, Robertson replied, are "about 65, but they are virtually separated. And so, they are on various Family Islands, including San Salvador, Eleuthera, Andros, Moore’s Island, New Providence and here on Grand Bahama,” according to Robertson," according to Robertson.

He noted that the purpose of hosting training sessions locally, is to benefit persons employed within the industrial sector particularly in the construction industry, as a number of projects are now on stream in terms of development and ongoing reconstruction post-Hurricane Dorian.

“Basically, it will ensure that students are able to work as certified carpenters, plumbers, electricians, brick masons; those types of jobs which we desperately need in The Bahamas.

“We have a partnership with them (Valencia College). That's the recognized center. We want to be a recognized center, but we cannot be there until we have enough faculty qualified and this qualification will make us the only recognized center in the Caribbean, within a year. So, we are working under Valencia College’s guidance to become a center ourselves,” he disclosed.

In terms of other programs offered at BTVI, the president explained further.

“This NCCER (Program) is certainly a big one for us, but we have about 500 students who have currently completed the first step, and we expect to have about 1,000 completed by the end of the year. A lot of those students are from Grand Bahama, by the way.

“We have new programs in technology, which is also something that industries are looking for. We also have new programs in entrepreneurship, courses that are really in demand by the public.

“In addition, here on Grand Bahama, we are about to spend $1 million on fixing the physical campus. We also have a container coming to (the) island with NCCER, about $250,000.00 worth of tools for electricians and plumbers, those types of things that we need for this program.

“We want to go in with what the government is doing. For example, with the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBPA), where will the construction workers come from? This program will put the people in place to do that. The same for the hotel (Grand Lucayan), which is going to be renovated. We obviously want to have Bahamians do that and so, we are comfortable that we will be in a position to work on both of those in terms of providing qualified people and students to work there,” said Robertson.

Since his tenure as president began some five years ago, he added that the student population has grown considerably, and it is anticipated that in the near future their student population will continue to grow even more.

“We have about 6,000 students now and so we have grown considerably. I have been here in The Bahamas for about five years and at that time we were at about 2,500 when I started. By the end of the year we expect to be at about 7,500 for the year, and so, we have been growing by leaps and bounds which is good but we really need these industry recognized certifications so that is of critical importance,” added the president.

In terms of the Information Communications and Technology (ICT) Program which BTVI established in partnership with the Government of The Bahamas, and which was opened to high school students, Robertson disclosed additional information.

“We have students in our ICT Program, which started here in Freeport (which will now be offered across the entire country). The first graduates are coming out now and are being offered scholarships and major tier one universities in The United States, because of the fact that they were a part of that program. It took a while to come to fruition. This is the third year but it is actually generating a lot of positive response from American and Canadian schools looking at those credentials.

“The first graduating class is finishing up this year and there are about 500 students in that program now. If Freeport wants to be the technology hub, this is a good start at that right there,” concluded Robertson.