Booking vaccine appointments online encouraged by officials

Online registration for vaccines are being encouraged again.

According to Dr. Danny Davis, member of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Consultative Committee (NCVCC), while persons expressed difficulty in the past securing appointments on the website, www.vax.gov.bs for COVID-19 vaccinations, that situation should now be a thing of the past.

The country now has three options of vaccination.

Dr. Davis added that the supply in country has increased tremendously of late, to accommodate the uptick in demand for the jab.

“In regards to booking appointments, we have had challenges in the past mainly because we had insufficient inventory to supply the necessary appointment availability,” said Dr. Davis, who was on island Thursday (August 26) to announce a second vaccination center opening.

“Having received almost 128,000 doses of Pfizer and 44,000 Johnson & Johnson, we are in a position now, for the first time since we started this campaign, where we have more supply of vaccines than demand. We can meet your demand now, and so, challenges of booking an appointment should fade away.

“We hope to not see this issue of persons not being able to get an appointment. The key thing to getting an appointment is to come to your appointment at the allotted time,” Dr. Davis advised.

With additional vaccination centers set to open this coming Saturday, August 28 on Grand Bahama, he encouraged persons to book appointments online via the website.

Walk-ins will be accommodated.

“We are taking walk-ins. All of our locations on Grand Bahama will accommodate walk-ins. Again, if you are considering to walk-in to a site, recognize there is only a finite number of walk-ins that we can handle at any given site.

“Recognize also that if everyone shows up at 6:00 a.m. for a walk-in, that defeats the purpose and by the time we start operating at 8:00a.m., you are frustrated. I am begging you, let us make this process as easy for all concerned … on our side of the table and on your side.

“If you are coming as a walk-in, come at 10:00 a.m., come at 12 noon; come at 2:00 p.m. Space yourself through the day. There are sufficient vaccines to service all of our clients,” he added.

The one challenge facing healthcare workers and volunteers are hours in the day.

“The one the thing that limits us right now is the amount of time we have in a day and that we are not just doing a single day, we are doing Saturday and Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (vaccines) to serve you better.

“There will be a number system for walk-in individuals as you approach. We will make an appointment for those individuals at the time they enter the site. Once they enter the site, they will receive an appointment.

“I expect that there will be one line for walk-ins and persons with an appointment, and because they are coming at their appointed time they will move through quite quickly.”

As for parents and, or guardians interested in having their dependents, 12 and over take the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Davis explained.

“In regard to the Pfizer dose, it is the only vaccine that we have right now that is approved for minors aged 12 to 18. If your child is under the age of 18, you must book a Pfizer appointment.

“Keep in mind that when booking the appointment, the system requires that you acknowledge you are the parent or legal guardian. We ask that the parent or legal guardian making the appointment is the individual who comes with the minor. This allows us to confirm that the minor is duly authorized to receive the vaccine at the center.

“If the mother makes the appointment and puts in her particulars, we ask that the mother bring the child and not the father because that again slows down the line. Things that slow down the process allow us not to vaccinate as many persons as possible in a given day.

“In addition to coming at your appointed time, we say to you, for those of you with minors, make sure that you come with the minor for whom you made the appointment. This regards to legal guardians and parents,” stated Dr. Davis.