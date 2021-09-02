Blessing of RMH Chapel

RMH CHAPEL DEDICATED – A short prayer and blessing were conducted to facilitate the opening of the newly constructed and relocated Hospital Chapel in the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was held in honor of the late Minister Punchetta Taylor, who served as Hospital Chaplain at Grand Bahama Health Services for five years (2012 – 2017). (PHOTO COURTESY OF RMH)

The event was held in honor of the late Minister Punchetta Taylor, who served as Hospital Chaplain at Grand Bahama Health Services for five years (2012 – 2017) until her demise.

Volunteering was a way of life for the dedicated Chaplain, supporting the patients, staff and hospital community by ministering to the spiritual, emotional, and social needs. She played a pivotal role in this sacred trust in the provision of holistic healthcare.

During her tenure, she also graciously outfitted the previous Chapel with Bibles, spiritual literature, and generously funded the aesthetic improvement and repairs. Therefore, it was no more than fitting to bless the new Chapel in honor of this great woman of God.

Attending the event on behalf of the Taylor family were Minister Almondo Taylor, husband; Allison Levarity, daughter, and Mattie Mills, sister. Also, in attendance were Sandra Mortimer-Russell, Deputy Hospital Administrator and Area Administrative Manager for Chaplaincy Services; Cherlyn Bain, Principal Nursing Officer and Pastor Eric Danny Clarke, Hospital Chaplain.

The family expressed their profound gratitude to the Management and Staff of Grand Bahama Health Services for honoring the late Minister Punchetta Taylor, and for allowing the Chapel to be used as a place of refuge, healing, and deliverance for the sick, downtrodden and those in need.

Mortimer-Russell recalled how the fallen Hospital Chaplain without hesitation and on countless occasions evangelized to the patients and staff by demonstrating her passion and life’s mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Clarke acknowledged those who made sacrifices for Chaplaincy Services and have been laid to rest but the late Minister Punchetta Taylor is being celebrated as a woman of God whose works followed her.

He stated that the Hospital Chapel “must be a place where all human beings that come in and go out find a place of refuge. There are persons who are burdened, going through their stresses but must, in the midst of everything, be able to come in, set aside and rest.”

He concluded with a prayer and blessing of the Chapel, on the Taylor family, Management and Staff of the hospital, and anyone who may have the use and service of the sacred space.