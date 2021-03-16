Bishop’s Restaurant, Bar open for business

BISHOP’S OPEN – Bishop’s Restaurant and Bar, the iconic landmark in East Grand Bahama has been rebuilt and is now open for business. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Despite being totally demolished during Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, Bishop’s Restaurant and Bar, the iconic landmark in East Grand Bahama has been rebuilt and is now open for business.

A team from this daily made the trek to High Rock on Monday (March 15), where the locally- owned business is located, on the picturesque seafront in the quaint settlement. In an exclusive interview with the proprietor, Ruben "Bishop" Roberts, it was learned that rebuilding did not come without its challenges.

“Bishop’s has been a part of this community for the past 37 years,” Roberts said, adding that his business was totally destroyed in what is now being termed the historic Hurricane Dorian.

The restaurant and bar, and hotel business welcomed domestic and international patrons, many of whom have become friends and family to Roberts and his wife.

Recalling the devastation of the 2019 hurricane, which basically wiped out the most eastern part of the island, Roberts said: “Everything was gone … the restaurant, bar and hotel.”

Now, while he was financially able to rebuild the restaurant; unfortunately, the hotel portion of the business establishment no longer exists.

Following a tour of his newly constructed gazebo, which overlooks beautiful turquoise waters, Roberts informed: “We completed construction on this (gazebo) in about four months.”

As for the hotel that once stood on his premises he shared: “My hotel is gone. When I came back here (after the storm) I only saw the foundation. A stream of water came in from Bevan’s Town straight into the area where the hotel was.

“There was 20-feet of water there. The water went straight through the hotel … there was nothing left. I lost all of my clothes and shoes; all of my money and everything, because I used to live there to do my own security.

“Right before the storm, my wife told me that she was not staying here with the hurricane approaching. I said okay and I left with her. It was a good thing that I left with her, because I would not have been around here talking with you today. I thank God for life,” he added.

Noting that the newly-reconstructed restaurant (Beach Club) has been open for about two and a half months now, Roberts explained that the gazebo reopened just a few weeks ago.

“I finished the house first and then I worked on the gazebo. I was doing three of them at the same time,” he said.

Roberts was questioned as to how business has been since his reopening. “On the weekends, especially, business is good. We are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On the weekends all of my customers, even those from overseas come out.

“When they come to High Rock they come straight here and that is good. No one bothers you here, you come here to relax with the view of this beach … you cannot beat it. If you are a person who likes your own privacy, and do not want to be bothered, this is the ideal place for you to come sit down and enjoy yourself.

“Saturdays and Sundays are always busy here. During the week there are some days we have customers come in and then on other days, not so much. We are closed on Tuesdays, but opened every other day through the week,” Roberts said.

Admitting that the COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on business, Roberts is of the view that it is important for he and his business to adhere to the restrictions and protocols implemented by the government, for the protection of all.

“I would rather comply with the restrictions than to get out there being bold and die or become sick. Suppose the country was not closed down, when Dr. (Hubert) Minnis (prime minister) did?

Everything is for a purpose; that is how it is. In the long run it was protection for us all. But, we at Bishop’s, are open for business, ready to welcome our guests back again,” concluded Roberts.