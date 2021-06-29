BID take 18 migrants into custody

MIGRANTS CHARGED – Eighteen Haitian nationals were handed over the Bahamas Immigration Department (BID), GB over the weekend and charged before the court on Monday, June 28. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BID)

Eighteen Haitian nationals were handed over the Bahamas Immigration Department (BID), GB over the weekend.

The group of 13 adult males and five females, one of whom was a minor, were intercepted by U. S. Coast Guard on Thursday, June 24, off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to further reports, the group of Haitians were travelling on a 27-foot center console vessel with an unknown registration.

They claimed to have departed The Bahamas sometime on Wednesday, June 23, in hopes of arriving in The United States as their final destination.

While the 18 migrants were handed over to BID officials on Saturday, June 26, via USCG Cutter Raymond Evans around 2:00 p.m., the captain of the vessel, a Bahamian male, was detained by United States officials upon their interception.

He will be subject to further investigation by officials there, with a possible view of prosecution for human smuggling.

Meanwhile, the 18 Haitian nationals were transported to BID headquarters for further processing, as well as to be examined by officials of the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

On Monday, June 28, the migrants were arraigned before the court with being in breach of the Immigration Act.

Appearing before Magistrate Charlton Smith in court #2, the group was charged with Illegal Embarkation.

They all pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Failure to do so, they will serve one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Additionally, three Haitian nationals – Rose Alexis, 42, Velina Charles, 38 and Lumann Philistin, 41, were charged with Illegal Landing. The trio were arrested in Freeport by Immigration officials, while on routine patrol.

They pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay $300.00 or in default serve one month at the BDCS.

Haitian nationals Adine Avena, 35, Nicolas Dorelus, 57, and Joseph Wilder, 54, were also charged on Monday with two charges of Illegal Embarkation and Misleading an Immigration Officer.

The trio pleaded guilty to the charges. As for the charge of Illegal Embarkation they were ordered to pay $300.00 or in default serve one month at the BDCS. On the charge of Misleading an Immigration Officer, Smith cautioned and discharged them.

A few of the defendants were able to pay their fines immediately and were handed over to the BID which will organize their deportation to the country of their origin. The remaining defendant will also be deported upon payment of fines or upon completion of their default custodial sentences.