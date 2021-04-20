BFM hosts two-day relationship weekend

INFORMATIVE WEEKEND – Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) recently hosted a two-day event, dubbed ‘Relationship Weekend,’ at which both single and married women had the opportunity to listen and ask pressing questions regarding relationships. Pictured are panelists sharing information with the participants.

Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) recently hosted a two-day event, dubbed ‘Relationship Weekend,’ at which both single and married women had the opportunity to listen and ask pressing questions regarding relationships.

According to Panelist and Host Harveyann Newbold, the event was coordinated by BFM Pastor Brooke Eneas.

Newbold shared that it was important to Eneas to host such an event, similar to others she has arranged in the past, so that women could understand marriage prior to tying the knot.

“It has come to the attention of the Body of Christ, in general, that a lot of individuals – both married and single – do not know how to navigate romantic relationships. We figure, first comes love, which is the theme for our first night for the singles, and then comes marriage.

“Our second night was for married individuals. If the singles can get it right, we will have less divorces, when they do get married. If we can get the principles prior, to be grounded and rooted within us and within the younger generation as well as those who have become single after a relationship, then the next step into marriage will, hopefully, be successful,” said Newbold.

She added that Pastor Eneas has hosted quite a few relationship weekends and she decided that it would be a great addition, after being locked down for so long.

“Women are now going out, back into the world, and so it is time for us to pull back and review some things. Let us see what God has to say on being single, which is being whole; enjoying your singleness first and foremost, but identifying that you need God to make you complete and not a man.

“We then moved onto the married persons and also navigate through marriage relationships and those things that may have happened and that you need answers to. Even though the event is for women, we have a panel of men who will be speaking and also interviewed. They will be giving all of their feedback to the single women, on how they view their wives,” she explained.

Day two of the event focused on the married women and there was a panel of married men, who answered questions to the hard things that maybe some married women are going through.

“This is something that we hope will be annual, but we are hoping that the ladies that attend these sessions, that their lives will be forever changed and they can pass this onto the next generation; to their daughters, so we can have successful relationships and successful marriages moving into the future.”

Newbold noted that a number of the speakers were from BMF local congregation.

“For example, there was Rev. Karen Armbrister, Shay Fernander-Cargill, Sandy Celestine and Pastor Brooke Eneas. For the male panel we had Pastor Raymond Eneas. Day two we had Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA); Pastor Eneas, along with Dr. Raoul Armbrister.”

She added that the Relationship Weekend was just one of many events that the church had lined up.

“Our pastors, Raymond and Brooke Eneas, have had quite a few groundbreaking and transformational events, including Movie Night, during the holiday season and earlier in the year. We also have Growth Master Classes on Sunday nights, where we read books together and we get that insight and feedback.

“It is just something different and something new; it is innovative and we are enjoying it. We have great churches here on Grand Bahama and so, having more at this point coming with some fresh and new ideas is just adding to that wonderful pallet that we have here on the island,” concluded Newbold.