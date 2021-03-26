Belizaire gets 40 year jail term for brutal stabbing

SENTENCE HANDED DOWN – Dwayne Belizaire, right, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for the brutal stabbing death of his godmother 49-year-old Margaret Smith, insert, which occurred back in February 2017. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Dwayne Belizaire was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for the brutal stabbing death of his godmother 49-year-old Margaret Smith, which occurred back in February 2017.

Belizaire learned his fate in the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 25.

He will serve the 40 years less, time already spent in prison.

On February 5, 2020, Belizaire was found guilty of the 2017 murder. Following the verdict, at the time, Belizaire sat shaking his bowed head as the jury announced the unanimous guilty verdict in Smith’s slaying.

Family members of the deceased and the accused, in the courtroom, became emotional, consoling each other following the 12-0 verdict.

According to reports, Smith, a mother and grandmother, was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital on February 14, 2017 after being found in the bathtub of her Sea Grape home, suffering from multiple stab wounds about her body.

The following day she succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

During the trial, which resumed in the Supreme Court on January 21, 2020, Belizaire was represented by attorney Jethlyn Burrows, while Prosecutor Erica Kemp represented the Crown.

Justice Estelle Gray-Evans, who presided over the hearing, told Belizaire that as the jury found him guilty of the charge of murder by a count of 12-0, it was now her duty to convict him of the charge.

Following her statement, counsel for the convicted man, Burrows, rose to her feet expressing the following: “My Lady, I do believe that in circumstances like this, we would like to have a Probation Report before we move on to sentencing, and I do believe that it takes a little time to get that completed.”

Gray-Evans responded: “The matter then will be adjourned for a sentencing hearing, pending the receipt of a Probation Report.”

Justice Evans concluded the proceedings by informing the courts that the matter would be adjourned until April 30, 2020, for the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing hearing was subsequently heard this past Thursday, March 25.

Smith was reported as the island’s third murder victim and first female for the year 2017.

According to this daily’s records, there were 11 murders on the island of Grand Bahama in 2017.