Beacon School now connected to global Eco-Schools Program

WELCOME ABOARD – The Beacon School is now officially part of a global movement of eco-schools throughout the world. Members of the Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBCC) welcomed school officials to a growing number of local schools already enrolled in the program. Pictured from left to right are Hazel Adams, Teacher and coordinator, Eco-School Program, The Beacon School; Nikera Wilchcombe, Chairman, KGBCC; Titi McKenzie-Moss, Principal, The Beacon School and Oleathea Gardiner, Co-chair, KGBCC and Island Coordinator, Eco-Schools Program. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Beacon School is now officially a part of the global Eco-Schools Program, which is geared to fostering environmental stewards within our community.

The Beacon School Principal Titi McKenzie-Moss recently expressed that the school is elated to be a part of such a program, one which focuses on the importance of protecting our environment.

“The Beacon School just joined the Eco-School Program. We submitted our action plan and were approved during the summer break. This is the first time that we are actually going to implement the Eco-School Program,” said McKenzie-Moos.

The program will be launched as soon as the students return for face-to-face learning.

“In this program we have two teachers, a teacher’s aide and 12 kids who are a part of the program. There are a few things in the Eco-School Program that we already implemented last year. We have our ‘Water Wednesdays,’ whereby on Wednesdays our kids drink only water and on Fridays we host ‘Fresh Fruit Fridays.’ There are many different areas in the Eco-School system, such as biodiversity, keeping our grounds clean, and also our gardens,” the principal added.

There are four main areas where focus will be placed.

“The first area that we will focus on is biodiversity, where we plan to label all of our trees on the school premises so that the kids will actually know the names of the trees. We are also going to focus on backyard farming. Every class will have a garden and every teacher will grow a different herb or vegetable in the garden, along with our sheltered workshop.

“We are also focusing on reusable and recyclable items. The kids will collect those items and reuse them to make different things that we can use on the campus and in our sheltered workshop.

“Of course, we will focus on litter prevention; ensuring that our campus is clean at all times. We have litter monitors to ensure that the campus is always cleaned and garbage is picked up,” said Moss.

Co-chairperson of the Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee, Olethea Gardiner, Island Coordinator, Eco-School Program noted: “The Eco-Schools Program came about in 1994 at a United Nations Agenda meeting. The program started because they wanted to allow students to really get involved in the things that are going on in our communities, that are going on in our world.

“We are all very familiar with Greta Thunberg, who has changed the climate world and continues to spread that message, of making sure that we keep our environment clean, making sure that we protect our environment.

“The Eco-Schools Program has that same mindset. The Beacon School is now one of our newest schools in the Program. The KGBCC has served as the island coordinator for the past eight years and we have worked along with five other schools within the program. Schools such as Bishop Michael Eldon School, Lucaya International School, Freeport Gospel Chapel are all now ‘Green Flag’ schools, as well as Mary, Star of the Sea, Sunland, Holmes Rock Primary, Maurice Moore Primary, and now, our newest school, The Beacon School.

“The Beacon School is now not just a part of a community where they are forming their own little village, but they are now part of a worldwide organization. The Eco Schools Program has thousands of schools worldwide, with millions of students who participate in this program. The program is set to allow the students to take charge. As much as we like to have our administrators set the course, the students will be the ones who will really spearhead this program,” Gardiner said.

The Beacon School has set the pace because they have made it very easy to become an Eco-School, she added.

“They have had programs set up where they have always had their backyard gardens, long before the eco school came about. They have done things where they have used their reusable items to make great products, to sell to our communities, to share in our communities.

“They are now a part of a worldwide organization. We want to congratulate them for being a part of this program and we look forward to greatness from them. We will always be here to assist. We ask the wider community, that whenever you are available, whether it be time, finances or in kind, please assist our eco schools in making sure that we do our part to keep our environment clean.”

Teacher and coordinator, Eco-Schools Program at the school, Hazel Adams, added the importance of introducing the students of The Beacon School to a global community.

“One of the main reasons that we included the children in this program was firstly, because it is part of our inclusion plan for them. We always want our students to be a part of what is happening within the community. Secondly, we want them to develop that awareness. We all have a responsibility to take care of our environment and the plant.

“Those are two of the main reasons that we included the students in the program. We felt that it was important that they be a part of it. We know that education also promotes and stimulates action. And so, once the children are aware of the importance of taking care of the environment, we know that that can be transferred. When they return to their communities, they will see it as a responsibility to take care of their environment.

“Also, one of the things that we are focusing on right now is making responsible choices in terms of what they eat. It is all a part of a holistic development; how they think and respond and how their actions can affect the planet as a whole.

‘It is all about developing that awareness, educating them so that hopefully they too will go and educate their families and other persons within their communities,” concluded Adams.