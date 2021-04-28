Bahamian woman pleads guilty to 2 fraudulent marriage counts

Forty-one-year-old Nadacate Outten pleaded guilty with an explanation to two counts of entering into a fraudulent marriage this past Friday (April 23).

Outten was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Following her admission of guilt, Outten explained to the courts that she was “down on her luck” and that was her reason for committing the offenses.

Outten added that she needed the funds offered by the men, in exchange for both marriages and assistance in getting their legal status, to care for her dependents.

As she is the sole provider for her dependents, Ferguson and the prosecution did not request any jail time. However, Outten was ordered to pay $1,500 for each count. Failing to pay the fines, she would serve one year for each count at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS), to run consecutively.

The defendant was released and has until June 1, 2021, to pay the fines.

Outten’s co-accused – Jamaican national, Oral Anthony White, and Haitian national, Moseles Monneus – were also charged before Ferguson on the same day.

Both men informed the courts that they were unaware of Outten’s marriage to the other. They pled guilty to the charge of entering into a fraudulent marriage, noting the arrangement was made in each case, to ensure they received legal status to live and work in The Bahamas.

Both White and Monneus were subsequently ordered to be deported to their native countries.

Additionally, Monique Pierre, a Haitian national was charged before the courts for overstaying. She pled guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000.00 or, in default, serve two years at the BDCS.