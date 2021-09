BAHAMIAN TRACK SUPERSTAR – The world’s best 400 meters sprinter, Bahamian superstar Steve Gardiner, is in Grand Bahama. The track great, fourth from left is pictured with the Taino Beach Resort sales team. From left are Kimmie Roberts, Robert McPhee, Miyja Miller, Gardiner, Sean Malcolm and Soren Peterson. Missing from photo are Resort Vice President Sean Basden and CFO Peter Collins. See more photos on our Facebook Page.

