Bahamian icon passes away

His Excellency the Hon. Sir Arthur Dion Hanna

His Excellency the Hon. Sir Arthur Dion Hanna has passed away.

The country’s former Deputy Prime Minister and seventh person to serve as Governor General for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas died at his home in New Providence on Tuesday, August 3.

He was 93.

An attorney by profession, Sir Arthur Dion Hanna, affectionately called “A.D.”, had a profound love for country and helping his fellow Bahamians in whatever way possible. Thus, he lived a full life in the public eye, serving as a politician for much of his adult life.

Joining the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in 1956 shortly after being called to the bar, Hanna served his country with profound joy and grace, so much so that he also served as the Governor General of the Commonwealth beginning in 2006.

In addition to holding a number of ministerial positions, including Minister of Education, Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, he served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for a total of 32 years.

The news of the great Bahamian icon’s passing quickly made the rounds on social media and the like, on Tuesday evening. Scores of Bahamians throughout the archipelago and those abroad offered condolences to the family on his passing.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis released a statement that read in part:

“A Bahamian giant and statesman has passed away.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the country has learned of the passing of former Governor General the Hon. Arthur Dion Hanna, the seventh Bahamian Governor-General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, who served in that capacity from 2006 to 2012.

“The Hon. A.D. Hanna was a fierce patriot. He loved his Bahamas with unrelenting devotion, courage and passion. He gave his life to the Bahamian people in the struggle for majority rule and independence. He helped to form the first majority rule government in 1967.

“Arthur Dion Hanna was a Founding Father of the modern Bahamas, who fought for equality and social justice throughout his long life. Many of our national institutions and progressive national policies bear the hallmarks of his advocacy for Bahamianization.

“A proud son of Pompey Bay, Acklins, Mr. Hanna was born on March 7 1928. An attorney by profession, he joined the Progressive Liberal Party after returning home from his law studies in the United Kingdom. He served as the PLP’s Deputy Leader for many years and was a faithful member of his party.

“Mr. Hanna was a constitutional father. He served as a Member of Parliament for 32 years. He was Government Leader in the House of Assembly from 1967 to 1984, and a member of the House from 1960 to 1992, where he served his beloved Anne’s Town Constituency.

“His legacy of service was passed on to his children, including his surviving children: Dion, Glenys and Dawn.

“Known affectionately as A.D. by generations of Bahamians, Mr. Hanna was a man of tremendous humility who loved boating, fishing and farming. As a boy and then as a young man growing up, I well remember A.D. Hanna, especially his belief in the talents and gifts of Bahamians. He possessed a progressive soul and spirit. I remember him constantly fighting for opportunities for all Bahamians in every sector of society.

“This fight for opportunity continues. We are grateful for his service and for his enduring example. I spoke this evening with my House colleague, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin to offer my personal condolences.

“On behalf of the Bahamian nation, people and Government, and on my own behalf, and that of my wife, Patricia, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on the passing of one of the political giants of the modern Bahamas, who will ever be recalled in the annals of Bahamian history.”

Leader of the Official Opposition Philip Brave Davis, Member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador expressed the following:

“The Lion of the Progressive Liberal Party has left us. I am deeply moved on this occasion, saddened yet empowered because I know of the legacy, which he left us. He dedicated his life to The Bahamas. The political instrument was the Progressive Liberal Party. We will miss you Arthur D. Hanna.



“Mr. Hanna grew up in Acklins then moved to Nassau to attend the Government High School. He never forgot his home island. At the Government High School, he formed a permanent bond between himself and the late National Hero Sir Lynden O. Pindling. They were lawyers and they entered the struggle using their profession to catapult the national struggle for majority rule and independence into the consciousness of Bahamians.



“Mr. Hanna is credited with initiating Bahamianization as a national policy. He believed that The Bahamas was for Bahamians and he never wavered in his decisions as the Minister of Home Affairs.



“He laid the foundation together with his colleagues of the comprehensive system of education which we enjoy today when he was Minister for Education. He set the initial rules to help the poor as Minister of Finance, through the social safety net which is now incorporated in our Social Services Department.



“That was Arthur Hanna, dedicated to wiping every tear from every eye, building our country with our own hands. He was the quintessential patriot.



“He said we must be an independent nation and drove his party in that direction, never flinching that this was the way to go. He was a mentor to former Prime Minister Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham when as young ministers they joined the Cabinet.



“When others walked away from me at a challenging time in my political life, Arthur Hanna was my protector. For all of these reasons, we owe Arthur D. Hanna a debt of gratitude. We say rest in peace from your labours. You have done a yeoman’s work. Go with God.



“On behalf of my wife Ann Marie, the Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, the Parliamentary caucus, the entire officer corps and supporters of the PLP, I extend condolences on the passing of the lion of the PLP. May he rest in peace. Go with God my dear friend.”

Other politicians also expressed their admiration for the man, while short in stature, was referred to as a giant of a man by many.

Former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, Member of Parliament for the Elizabeth constituency noted:

“Today, the country lost a giant of a man.

“Arthur D. Hanna, A.D. or Midge, as he was affectionately known, was a close family friend. My grandmother. Leonie Sands regarded him as a son and expressed great affection for him even as their paths separated politically. He and my father Basil Sands, shared a bond for their entire adult lives.

“AD Hanna retired in the quiet community of Elizabeth. As the MP for Elizabeth, I offer my condolences to his children (Dion, Glenys and Dawn) and his entire family.

“The Bahamas is better off because he lived!”

Deputy Leader of the PLP I. Chester Copper, MP for Exuma, Ragged Island and the Cays also released a statement on Hanna’s passing.

“Today the nation mourns the passing of one of her true heroes, the Most Hon. Arthur Dion Hanna, a founding father of our nation, a signatory to our constitution, a member of our first Majority Rule Cabinet and a former Governor General.

“A life that more personified patriotism and national service to The Bahamas cannot be found.”

Copper continued by referring to Hanna as a man of character, excellence, having a commitment to God, his nation and his family.

“He was the ethos of the principles that make the PLP the mechanism for change that it is.

“This is a great loss but the edge is dulled knowing that he lived his life to the fullest and his mark on making a difference for the better in this world was well made. His accomplishments will long stand as a testament to the towering force of his determination.

“On behalf of my wife, Cecillia, and my family and the people of Exuma, Exuma Cays and Ragged Island I send my condolences to his family, and in particular to my parliamentary colleague, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, who is following in her father’s footsteps, and Barbara Pierre, his sister, a former Secretary General of the PLP. May God comfort them and strengthen them. We will all miss him dearly.”

Hanna is survived by two daughters, one son, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.